Top MLB Betting Picks for July 22: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-2 ( -1.05 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 91-97-1 (-9.51 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Tuesday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

Watch the heat, as always, in outdoor parks for totals.

Home Favorites - Cubs -235 vs Royals, Rays -230 vs White Sox, Dodgers -225 vs Twins, Rangers -215 vs Athletics

Road Favorites - Cardinals -160 at Rockies

Totals - Cardinals/Rockies 11.5-12.0, Mariners/Brewers 6.5

Line Movement - Marlins -20, Guardians -28, Blue Jays -17, Braves -17, A's -20, Rockies -17,

Bullpen Rankings (xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Braves, Orioles, Padres, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Cardinals, Twins). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Reds, Blue Jays, Rockies, Mariners, Angels, Tigers, Guardians, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Insights

The key to betting baseball is finding value in the lines, and most of the time it is not obvious at first glance. You need to look at the data and then hope to find inefficiency in the lines.

I think we get that here, particularly on Simeon Woods Richardson, who did not have the best resume until recently. There looks to be some significant growth for SWR and the total of 8.5 is high.

Here is SWR's season in two halves

April 1- June 10 : 42.1 innings, 5.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 1.7 HR/9

June 15 - July 13 : 30.2 innings, 1.47 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 0.6 HR/9

His numbers are a lot better on the road versus home, so I do not want you to think I am overlooking that. But we also have solid bullpens in play and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump for the Dodgers.

MLB Best Bets: Twins/Dodgers UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -115)

Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

The headlines read that the Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball and the Pirates cannot score. Well, part of this is true, but if you look into the recent numbers on both pitchers, you can see where there is some value in taking the home dog in Mitch Keller.

Casey Mize is due some regression, and we started to see some of that before the All-Star break. His last start against the Mariners was only 3 innings with 6 earned runs and 6 hits allowed.

Keller, on the other hand has pitched extremely well despite the 3-10 win-loss record. Over his last 6 starts, he has a 1.96 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, and 0.7 HR/9 allowed.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates ML for 1 unit (BetRivers +112)

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Predictions

Get ready for the obligatory "Dick Mountain" jokes, as 45-year-old Rich Hill will toe the rubber tonight for the Royals against Matthew Boyd and the Cubs. Boyd has been on an incredible run going 6-1 with a 1.28 ERA over his last 9 starts. The Cubs are operating with the best record in the National League and should jump all over Hill early in a big way.

MLB Best Bets: Cubs -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

