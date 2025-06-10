This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 10: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 3-0 (+2.05 units)

Season 64-63-1 (-1.44 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Tuesday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Overall View of the slate - Only two LARGE favorites making it an interesting slate and more money line dog value on the board.

Road Favorites - Giants -235 at Rockies, Yankees -200 at Royals

Home Favorites (Largest) - Astros -170 vs White Sox, Mets -150 vs Nationals

Totals - Giants/Rockies 11.5, Mets/Nationals 7.5, White Sox/Astros 7.5-8.0

MLB Line Movement (One of the biggest number of line moves I have seen this year)

Pirates -18, Cardinals -18, White Sox -23, A's -22, Dbacks -16

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/10/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Astros, Mets, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, Guardians, Blue Jays, Giants, Rangers). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Rockies, A's, Marlins, Nationals, Mariners, Orioles, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Betting Insights

The first thing I do when analyzing a slate is look for good pitchers that are getting plus-money and there are a few Tuesday. One of the better values I see is Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore against Mets RHP Griffin Canning.

Gore has established himself as an upper-tier ace this season and could end up being similar to Tarik Skubal. The Nationals have been a profitable team to bet on despite their record, similar to last season. I usually shy away from Nationals full-game plays, but Gore can go deep into this game.

I also have been shying away from multiple bets on the same game, but this one graded out high enough to warrant it. Grabbing the ML at +130 helps me go a little extra on the total at 8.0 -124 to even things out.

MLB Best Bets: Nationals ML for 1 unit (Bet365 +130); Nationals/Mets UNDER 8.0 for 1 unit (DraftKings -124)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Houston Astros vs Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

People look at the White Sox record and automatically assume that they do not have any decent starting pitching. Well, for the most part they are right, but RHP Shane Smith has a 2.45 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. is starting to round into form pre-injury and has had five out of six starts with a game score of 50 or higher.

The Astros have averaged just 3.1 runs per game over their last 10 and the White Sox are at 3.7 runs per game in their last 10.

The line is 7.5 at most books, but you can find 8 with some juice. I have this one projected at 4-3 in favor of the Astros.

MLB Best Bets: Astros/White Sox UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -120)

Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

There is a LOT of value on road 'dogs on this slate, and I am going to sprinkle something on a 4-teamer Round Robin-style involving the Rangers/Reds/Rays/Mariners, as there is a significant difference in starting pitching.

Tyler Mahle (Rangers) at Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins)

Bryan Woo (Mariners) at Brandon Pfaadt (Dbacks)

Ryan Pepiot (Rays) at Lucas Giolito (Red Sox)

Andrew Abbott (Reds) at Slade Cecconi (Guardians)

MLB Best Bets: Rangers / Reds / Rays / Mariners 4 TEAM Parlay for 0.25 unit to win 3.95 (DraftKings)

MLB Picks Today Recap