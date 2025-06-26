Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 26: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-2 (-1.20 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 73-78-1 (-8.66 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Thursday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

We've seen some insane heat this week, so pay attention to the temperatures and humidity while looking at totals.

Road Favorites - Dodgers -290 at Rockies

Home Favorites (Largest) - Giants -175 vs Marlins

Totals - Dodgers/Rockies 12.5, Royals/Rays 10.0-10.5, Phillies/Astros 6.5-7.5

MLB Line Movement

Guardians -26, Dodgers -24

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/24/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Orioles, Rays, Braves, Padres, Rangers, Astros, Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Red Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Rockies, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Angels, Yankees, Reds). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets Betting Insights

The Braves have the Mets number this year having won 5 out of 6 in the season series. On paper, the starting pitchers look about even with Grant Holmes and Griffin Canning having 3.71 and 3.91 ERAs. But the Mets are starting to hit a rough patch going 2-8 in their last 10, while the Braves are 6-4.

Since May 28th, Canning has a 6.08 ERA and 1.81 WHIP; where as from March 29 to May 23rd he had a 2.88 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Holmes has been good since May 12th with a 2.96 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.

MLB Best Bets: Braves ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -104)

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Best Bets and Predictions

I went with the UNDER on Tuesday in the Ranger Suarez/Framber Valdez matchup and it was a 1-0 outcome. I look for much of the same with Cristopher Sanchez and Hunter Brown as they are the two best starting pitchers on the slate facing each other.

I have been riding Brown since June 1 of last year and will look to be on him again in this game. But I also like the UNDER.

MLB Best Bets: Phillies/Astros UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet -130); Astros ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -145)

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The majority of the games between these two teams have been lower scoring this season with 2, 1, 6, and 6 runs in the first 4 games.

TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Miami's last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco's last 5 games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of San Francisco's last 20 games at home.

MLB Best Bets: Marlins/Giants UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -118)

MLB Picks Today Recap