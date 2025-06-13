Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 13

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 13: Expert Picks & Insights

There are some great matchups scheduled across baseball Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants, the San Diego Padres are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees. A star-studded slate leaves a ton of player props to wade through. Here are three that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 36-15 (+13.68 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Friday

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Austin Riley to record 2+ total bases (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Rockies RHP German Marquez will start for the Rockies against the Braves. When he faced the Braves earlier this season, he allowed seven runs and 11 hits across 5.1 innings. He hasn't just struggled against the Braves, posting a 7.00 ERA and a 4.87 xFIP overall in his 13 starts. He has allowed too many baserunners, resulting in a 1.68 WHIP. His 13.9% strikeout rate further illustrates that he isn't fooling many hitters.

The first way to attack this matchup is with Acuna, who has posted three hits in both of his last two games. He has 1.083 OPS since being activated from the IL, posting six home runs, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 18 games. Helping his cause is that this game will be played in Atlanta, where he has a career .393 wOBA and .252 ISO.

Another hitter who could take advantage of this matchup against Marquez is Riley. The third baseman is already swinging a hot bat, hitting 21-for-70 (.300) with three home runs and five doubles over his last 17 games. Like Acuna, Riley has been more productive at home during his career. He has a career .341 wOBA and .207 ISO on the road, compared to a .371 wOBA and .243 ISO at home.

New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Picks

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Lindor continues to play through a toe injury. Since suffering the injury, he has recorded at least one hit in three of five games that he has started. He also stole two bases during that span, which is a good indication that he feels comfortable playing through the issue. He is having another productive season, recording a .358 wOBA and a .201 ISO.

Lindor only has a .636 OPS on the road this season, but he has a 1.021 OPS at home. Of his 14 home runs, 11 of them have come at home. That's encouraging for his matchup against Rays RHP Taj Bradley, who has allowed 1.6 HR/9 for his career. Bradley has also seen his strikeout rate drop to 21.3% this season, which has contributed to his 4.58 ERA and 4.05 xFIP. He could have a difficult time slowing down Lindor and the red-hot Mets lineup.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap