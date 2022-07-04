Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Major League Baseball is taking full advantage of Monday's holiday by having 14 games on the schedule. Among them is a doubleheader between the Guardians and Tigers. A key series within the AL East will also take place when the Red Sox host the Rays. The same can be said for an AL Central matchup between the Twins and White Sox. One of the more potentially lopsided games of the evening will take place in Oakland, when the Athletics host Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays. Let's get down to the task at hand and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider for the main evening slate on Yahoo.

Pitchers

How good has Manoah ($56) been this season? Over 15 starts, he's allowed more than three runs just one time. He's had six outings in which he allowed one or no runs, which has helped propel him to a 2.09 ERA. With outstanding supporting numbers including his 0.96 WHIP, he has a chance to thrive against an A's team that has scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

After back-to-back disappointing outings, Kyle Wright ($40) rebounded to limit the Phillies to one run over seven innings in his last start. He's had an excellent season, overall, with a 3.03 ERA and a 3.05 FIP. Even though the Cardinals aren't the easiest of opponents, they have been less productive against right-handed pitchers (.717 OPS) than they have lefties (.780 OPS).

Sean Manaea ($38) has been pitching well, logging a quality start in five of his last six starts. His ERA is down to 3.92, and his 1.14 WHIP is one of the main reasons for his success. A matchup against the Mariners might not stand out as one to exploit, but their lineup is compromised right now with Ty France (elbow) out. At his reasonable salary, Manaea has a chance to provide value.

Top Targets

Cole Irvin ($27) will be facing an uphill battle when he faces the right-handed heavy Blue Jays' lineup. They have destroyed lefties, recording a .787 OPS against them. Two of the top hitters on the Blue Jays to pursue are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($21) and Teoscar Hernandez ($18), who have a .390 wOBA and a .425 wOBA, respectively, against southpaws this season.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that Tim Anderson ($13) is available at such a low salary. While his power numbers are down, his reduced strikeout rate of 13.3 percent has helped him produce a .359 wOBA. A matchup against Dylan Bundy ($30), who hasn't missed many bats given his 16.9 percent strikeout rate, makes Anderson someone to target.

The Giants have a left-handed heavy lineup, which means that they should call upon Austin Slater ($12) to start against Madison Bumgarner ($29). He's had plenty of success against lefties, recording a .363 wOBA against them for his career. Bumgarner hasn't been as impressive as his 3.63 ERA would lead you to believe, either, given his 4.70 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Hunter Greene ($35), Reds: Starling Marte ($21), Jeff McNeil ($17), Eduardo Escobar ($16)

Greene has the potential to be an electric starting pitcher for years to come. He's already shown an ability to miss plenty of bats, posting a 28.9 percent strikeout rate. However, he's allowed 2.4 HR/9, which has contributed to his 5.72 ERA. His FIP isn't much better, either, at 5.53. The Mets have struck out the fifth-fewest times in baseball, so this is not a great matchup for Greene. Among their hottest hitters right now is Escobar, who has hit a home run in three straight games.

Dodgers vs. Kyle Freeland ($31), Rockies: Mookie Betts ($17), Freddie Freeman ($22), Justin Turner ($15)

None of Freeland's numbers jump off the page. His 4.31 ERA is backed by a 4.35 FIP, and he only has a 17.8 percent strikeout rate for his career. That could not bode well for his matchup against a Dodgers team that got back one of their best hitters in Betts on Sunday. He wasted no time making his presence felt, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two walks against the Padres.

Braves vs. Dakota Hudson ($29), Cardinals: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($20), Matt Olson ($17), Michael Harris ($18)

After being limited to a combined 47.2 innings the last two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, Hudson has already made 15 starts for the Cardinals. They have been uninspiring, though, based on his 4.45 FIP and 1.35 WHIP. Facing a Braves lineup that has the third-highest OPS in baseball could leave Hudson with an ugly stat line. Olson has started to heat up in the power department, recording a .630 slugging percentage across his last 14 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.