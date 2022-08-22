Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball brings nine games to the table Monday, only one of which has an early start time. Despite the limited schedule, there are a couple of exciting series. First, there will be the battle of New York when the Yankees take on the Mets. The Mets will have the upper hand with ace Max Scherzer on the mound. Two NL teams hoping to make deep playoff runs will also oppose each other when the Dodgers host the Brewers. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target on Yahoo.

Pitchers

The Brewers have trouble versus left-handed pitchers, posting just a .656 OPS against them. The last time they faced Julio Urias ($52), he recorded six strikeouts over five scoreless innings. Add in Urias having a 0.94 WHIP at home this season and he might be too good to pass up, despite his hefty salary.

Jeffrey Springs ($39) continues to be a reliable member of the Rays' starting rotation, allowing two or fewer runs in three straight starts. His ERA is down to 2.52 for the season, to go along with a respectable 3.23 FIP. A great matchup awaits him versus the Angels, who have a .642 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, which is the third-lowest mark in baseball.

The Reds' lineup has done some damage at home, recording a .740 OPS there. However, they only have a .631 OPS on the road. They will be in Philadelphia to take on Noah Syndergaard ($32), who is hoping to help the Phillies make a push for a playoff spot. He actually faced the Reds in Cincinnati in his last start, limiting them to three runs over seven innings. At this cheap salary, he could be well worth the risk in their rematch.

Top Targets

Whenever the Cardinals are facing a left-handed pitcher, Paul Goldschmidt ($28) has to be one of the top targets for the slate. He's owned lefties this season, posting a 276 wRC+ against them. The Cubs will start Drew Smyly ($28), who has allowed two or fewer runs in three straight starts. However, he faced three rebuilding teams in the Marlins, Reds and Nationals during that stretch, so this will be a much more difficult opponent.

Tucker Davidson ($28) has only made six appearances in the majors this season, allowing at least five runs three times. His 4.59 ERA and 4.33 FIP over 15 starts at Triple-A doesn't exactly instill a ton of confidence in him, either. This could be a great opportunity to roll with Randy Arozarena ($22), who has a career .383 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

Going back to the Cardinals, Tommy Edman ($11) is also a viable target. His salary isn't nearly as expensive at Goldschmidt's, and he has a career .342 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers. That's a significant improvement over his .303 mark against righties.

There hasn't been much to like about Cole Ragans' ($26) first three starts in the majors. He's allowed four home runs across 14.1 innings, and he's issued more walks (eight) than he has strikeouts (seven). This could be a matchup to try and take advantage of with Gilberto Celestino ($7), who has two home runs over his last six starts, and should be in the lineup with the lefty on the mound.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Luis Cessa ($25), Reds: Kyle Schwarber ($17), Nick Castellanos ($15), Alec Bohm ($12)

After trading away two starters at the deadline, the Reds are trying to cobble together their starting rotation. They will give Cessa, who has made 36 of his 37 appearances this season out of the bullen, a chance to earn a spot. The problem is, he hasn't thrown more than two innings in any of his appearances. This should be mostly a bullpen game for the Reds, which could mean a big night is coming for the Phillies since the Reds have the worst bullpen ERA in baseball.

Mets vs. Domingo German ($29), Yankees: Pete Alonso ($19), Starling Marte ($19), Jeff McNeil ($17)

The Yankees haven't received much length from the German, who has logged more than five innings in just one of his six starts. He did face the Mets previously, allowing two runs and seven baserunners over 4.2 innings. His 1.41 WHIP could be an issue moving forward, especially in a rematch with the Mets since they have the second-highest OBP in baseball. McNeil has been especially adept at getting on base, recording a .366 wOBA to go along with his 12.7 percent strikeout rate.

Braves vs. Roansy Contreras ($34), Pirates: Matt Olson ($19), Austin Riley ($18), Michael Harris ($18)

Contreras has been wild, posting a 10.7 percent walk rate on his way to a 1.41 WHIP. He had plenty of difficulties when he previously faced the Braves, giving up four runs (three earned) and nine baserunners over 4.2 innings. The Braves have scored the third-most runs in baseball, so expect them to be one of the most popular teams to stack for this limited slate. They have received immediate dividends from Harris, who has 12 home runs, 15 steals and 122 wRC+ in his first taste of the majors.

