Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

We have a light slate Monday with just six games making up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Still, there is money to be won, so let's highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

Joe Ryan ($48) was roughed up in his last start, allowing six runs over three innings against the Braves. They have one of the best lineups in baseball, but it also marked the third time over his last six starts that Ryan gave up at least five runs, With that being said, this is a great bounce-back spot for him against the Royals, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Logan Webb ($44) is having another excellent season for the Giants, recording a 3.43 ERA that is supported by a 3.55 FIP. After posting a strikeout rate of just 20.7 percent last year, he has increased that mark to 24.0 percent this season. He has also used his 4.8 percent walk rate to post a 1.12 WHIP. Another valuable stat line could be coming in a matchup against the Mariners, who have the seventh-lowest OPS in baseball.

The Braves hope that Bryce Elder ($41) will be a key member of their starting rotation for years to come. He has certainly made a great impression in his first extended stint as a starter in the majors, recording a 2.44 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. His FIP isn't as impressive at 3.79, but he has done a good job keeping hitters inside the ball park, allowing 0.8 HR/9. That should lead to an uphill battle for the Guardians, who have already hit the fewest home runs in baseball.

Top Targets

When there is a small slate, it's not a bad idea to roll with Mookie Betts ($26), even though he doesn't have the best of matchups against Mitch Keller ($41). Betts has a .392 wOBA for the season, but he has been even better at home, recording a .419 wOBA to go along with a .299 ISO in Los Angeles.

As of early Monday morning, the Dodgers had yet to officially name their starting pitcher for their matchup with the Pirates. They could turn to Michael Grove, who has given up at least four runs in four of his last five outings. Even if Grove doesn't start, injuries mean that the Dodgers will likely have to turn to an underwhelming option. That makes Andrew McCutchen ($17), who is 26-for-84 (.310) with a .449 OBP over his last 24 games, an excellent option.

Bargain Bats

Anthony Volpe ($11) has turned things around since making an adjustment to his batting stance. Over his last 17 games, he is 20-for-54 (.370) with a .998 OPS. While his strikeout rate is 29.5 percent for the season, it was a more manageable 24.2 percent during that 17-game stretch. His salary is low enough to at least making him worth considering against Tyler Wells ($51).

Wells has a 3.21 ERA, but his 4.58 FIP is less impressive. He also doesn't do a good job of keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.9 HR/9. That makes Giancarlo Stanton ($8) someone to at least have on your radar. He hasn't been good with his 78 wRC+ this season, but he can go deep anytime he steps into the batter's box.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Gavin Williams ($32), Guardians: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Matt Olson ($26), Ozzie Albies ($20)

Williams has started his career with two easy matchups against the Athletics and Royals. He gave up a total of four runs over 12.2 innings. This will be a much more difficult task against the Braves, who have scored the third-most runs in baseball. Acuna has been particularly hot, hitting 33-for-93 (.355) with nine home runs, seven doubles and 13 stolen bases over his last 23 games.

Twins vs. Austin Cox ($32), Royals: Byron Buxton ($14), Carlos Correa ($13), Jose Miranda ($13)

Cox threw a season-high 68 pitches in his last outing against the Guardians. It didn't go well, with him allowing four runs over 3.2 innings. He hasn't made it through four innings in any of his seven appearances, only one of which was a start. That should mean that this is a bullpen game for a Royals team that has the fourth-highest bullpen ERA in baseball. Buxton doesn't hit for a high average, but dating back to the beginning of last season, he has hit 42 home runs over his last 159 games.

Padres vs. Jaime Barria ($32), Angels: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($23), Juan Soto ($19), Ha-Seong Kim ($17)

Barria has come out of the bullpen for 12 of his 17 appearances, but even when he does start, he usually doesn't give the Angels much length. He has yet to log more than five innings in a start. In his last outing, he gave up five runs over just three innings against the White Sox. One of his issues is a lack of swing-and-miss stuff that has left him with a career 18.2 percent strikeout rate. That could lead to a big night for the Padres, with Soto being a prime option for a Padres stack. After getting off to a slow start, he has increased his wRC+ to 155 for the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.