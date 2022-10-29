Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Game 2 of the World Series has a lot to live up to. I expected a pitcher's duel in Game 1 with Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola, but instead got plenty of runs - not to mention one that went down to the wire. On Saturday, we prep for Game 2, which once again has a first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. EDT.

On Yahoo, you have $85 in salary for five players. Your Megastar earns twice the points, while your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. The other three spots are flex choices. Here is how I would divvy up that for Saturday.

MEGASTAR

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. PHI ($22): Alvarez mashed with the best of them this season. While he hits lefties better than most southpaws – and has shown that in this postseason – his OPS versus righties was 1.030. Zack Wheeler doesn't allow many home runs, but since joining the Phillies lists a 2.21 ERA at home and a 3.55 on the road - with a 3.84 from the latter this year.

SUPERSTAR

Alex Bregman, HOU vs. PHI ($18): This is a chance to grab Bregman once more before the series heads to Philly. The third baseman had posted a .972 OPS at home this year. Bregman's also a righty who prefers to face righties based on an .881 OPS in those matchups.

FLEX

Rhys Hoskins, PHI at HOU ($17): Framber Valdez does not let lefties hit him, and didn't give up many home runs. Hoskins slashed .286/.387/.558 versus southpaws this year. He may not send one deep while Valdez is in the game, but he can get a hit and no righty on the Phillies hits lefties as well as Hoskins.

J.T. Realmuto, PHI at HOU ($15): Realmuto may be Philly's best overall righty batter having produced a .276 average with 22 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Valdez is also the opposite of Wheeler in that he prefers to be on the road considering a 3.54 home ERA this year.

Yuli Gurriel, HOU vs. PHI ($13): Gurriel has been the surprise of the postseason for not just the Astros, but perhaps any team. He's hitting as well as anybody this side of Bryce Harper, particularly when it comes to average. Gurriel added a couple more hits in Game 1 and is definitely worth selecting to see if he stays hot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.