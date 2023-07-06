Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be 12 games played across baseball Thursday, six of which will make up the main slate on Yahoo. They include some intriguing series, including the Yankees hosting the Orioles. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

There aren't many appealing pitchers for this slate, especially top-tier ones. A player who does stand out is Tanner Bibee ($38). He will be facing the Royals, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. He is already pitching well, recording a 3.46 ERA that is backed by a 3.63 FIP. One of the keys to his success has been allowing just 0.8 HR/9.

One of the bigger names among starting pitchers who will be available is Julio Urias ($42). However, he did not pitch well in his return from the IL, giving up five runs over three innings to the Royals. Still, with the Pirates having scored the eighth-fewest runs in baseball, Urias is at least worth considering.

Kyle Bradish ($40) might not generate a lot of headlines, but his emergence has helped the Orioles put themselves right in the thick of the playoff hunt. He has given up three or fewer runs in seven straight starts, and his 3.59 ERA for the season is supported by his 3.69 FIP. As dangerous as the Yankees can be at home, Bradish could still provide value for this limited slate.

Top Targets

Corbin Carroll ($26) recently missed a couple of games with a shoulder injury, but is 3-for-8 with a home run over his last two starts since the issue. He has been among the most productive hitters in baseball, posting 18 home runs and 24 stolen bases to go along with his .930 OPS. That makes him a great option versus Carlos Carrasco ($25), who has a disappointing 1.57 WHIP over 11 starts.

Brandon Nimmo ($20) has been on a power surge, slugging six home runs over his last 13 games. He also had a .390 OBP during that span. Up next is a favorable matchup against Ryne Nelson ($29), who has allowed a .366 wOBA to left-handed hitters.

Bargain Bats

Luis Severino ($29) has been inconsistent for the Yankees. While he recently threw six shutout innings against the Rangers, he has also given up at least six runs in three of his last six starts. More trouble could be coming against an Orioles team that is loaded with talented young hitters. Cedric Mullins ($12), who has a career 121 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers, is someone to consider from their lineup who has a salary that won't hinder your budget.

Going back to the Diamondbacks facing Carrasco, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($12) is also worth targeting. He has three home runs over his last six games and already has 14 total for the season. Last year, he only went deep five times over 121 innings. What's encouraging is that his power return has not come at the expense of making contact, given that his strikeout rate is only 17.6 percent.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Kutter Crawford ($27), Red Sox: Corey Seager ($23), Nathaniel Lowe ($17), Leody Taveras ($17)

Crawford has some noteworthy splits. While he has a 4.09 FIP and a 1.00 WHIP on the road, he has a 4.67 FIP and a 1.24 WHIP at home. That is where he will take on a Rangers team that has scored the most runs in baseball. One of their more unheralded hitters has been Taveras, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign with his 131 wRC+.

Guardians vs. Jordan Lyles ($25), Royals: Jose Ramirez ($27), Josh Bell ($14), Steven Kwan ($18)

Lyles missed his last turn through the Royals' rotation because of an illness. He is set to make his return for this matchup, making the Guardians one of the top teams to stack. Lyles has been unable to keep hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 19 home runs over 91.2 innings. He has also recorded just 64 strikeouts. Expect him to have problems with Kwan, who is a good contact hitter that is 23-for-68 (.338) with five doubles and a triple over his last 16 games.

Dodgers vs. Johan Oviedo ($30), Pirates: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($20), David Peralta ($13)

The Dodgers have scored 18 runs over the first three games of this series and are in a prime spot for another offensive outburst with Oviedo on the mound. He has a 1.43 WHIP for the season to go along with an underwhelming 19.2 percent strikeout rate. His WHIP has been even worse on the road at 1.62. Betts is already on fire heading into this matchup, making him someone to build any Dodgers stack around. Over his last 31 games, Betts is 37-for-121 (.306) with a 1.050 OPS.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.