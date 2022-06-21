Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday will bring plenty of action across baseball with all 30 teams in action. There are some noteworthy series, including the Rays hosting the Yankees. Another battle between teams with playoff aspirations will feature the Astros taking on the Mets. While those series are exciting, there is the potential for a few lopsided affairs, as well. One that sticks out is the Tigers playing the second game of their series with the Red Sox in Boston. The Reds will also be facing an uphill battle versus the Dodgers. As we sift through all of the options, let's highlight some of the top players to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

The Rays probably won't be thrilled to see Nestor Cortes Jr. ($52) on the mound for the Yankees. He's started against them twice already, allowing two runs over 13.1 innings. The Rays have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball, so don't be surprised if Cortes baffles them again.

Sean Manaea ($36) may only have a 21.6 percent strikeout rate for his career, but he increased that rate to 25.7 percent in 2021. This season, his strikeout rate has remained elevated at 25.5 percent. More punchouts could be coming against the Diamondbacks, who have struck out the third-most times in baseball.

Rolling with pitchers who start versus the Athletics has often beem a sound strategy. They have been putrid, posting the worst OPS in baseball. Enter Marco Gonzales ($35), who has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but one start. Ironically, the one time that he allowed more was when the A's got to him for five runs over 5.1 innings. Better results could be coming from him in their rematch.

Top Targets

The Brewers currently have three of their top starting pitchers on the IL. The result will be Chi Chi Gonzalez ($25) getting a spot start. He made two starts with the Twins earlier this season, allowing six runs and 12 hits over seven innings. With his career 1.50 WHIP, this is a great spot to roll with Paul Goldschmidt ($27) and Nolan Arenado ($15). Goldschmidt is having a monster season with a 189 wRC+, while Arenado has just a 12.8 percent strikeout rate to go along with a 9.9 percent walk rate.

Bargain Bats

Has Taylor Ward ($12) broken out of his slump? He's taken an encouraging step to get back on track, hitting 5-for-8 with a home run over his last two games. Don't be surprised if his turnaround continues against Jonathan Heasley ($30), who has a 5.30 FIP that indicates his 3.72 ERA could be in line for some regression.

After missing his start Sunday with a stomach virus, it looks like Jordan Lyles ($27) will take the hill Tuesday. He struggles to keep hitters off base, recording a 1.44 WHIP for his career. This could provide an opportunity to take a chance on Yadiel Hernandez ($8), who had three hits in his last game to give him two multi-hit games across his last five.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Aaron Civale ($29), Guardians: Byron Buxton ($24), Max Kepler ($17), Luis Arraez ($22)

Civale (thigh) is expected to be activated from the IL to make this start. He had pitched horribly before going down, allowing 27 earned runs across 31 innings. That included a start against the Twins when he gave up six runs across 4.2 innings. The Twins have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball, so Civale could receive a rude welcome back to the majors. While Arraez doesn't bring much power to the plate, he's still a great option for a Twins stack given his .393 wOBA.

Red Sox vs. Beau Brieske ($25), Tigers: Rafael Devers ($27), Alex Verdugo ($16), Jarren Duran ($13)

Yes, Brieske has a 3.79 ERA through four starts. However, his 5.56 FIP indicates that he might not be able to maintain that ERA. He's also been plagued by the long ball, serving up 2.0 HR/9. That could spell his downfall versus the Red Sox, who have a .439 slugging percentage at home, compared to a .387 slugging percentage on the road. Their best power bat has been Devers, who is sporting a .274 ISO.

Orioles vs. Erick Fedde ($26), Nationals: Austin Hays ($18), Ryan Mountcastle ($19), Rougned Odor ($14)

Throughout his time in the majors, Fedde has had difficulties keeping hitters off base. In fact, he has a 1.49 WHIP for his career. This season has been no different with him carrying a 1.56 WHIP into this start. Despite the Orioles ranking inside the bottom-10 in runs scored, this could be a favorable spot to roll with them in DFS. If you do, Hays could be an important part of any Orioles stack. With an improved walk rate and a lower strikeout rate than last season, Hays has produced a .349 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.