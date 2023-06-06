Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a lighter slate Monday, all 30 teams will be in action Tuesday. That leaves us with a ton of options to ponder on Yahoo, so let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Mitch Keller ($54) took a step back his last two starts, allowing 10 runs over 12 innings. However, he still had 16 total strikeouts and has now recorded at least eight strikeouts in seven straight games. Look for him to continue to thrive in that department against an Athletics team that has stuck out the third-most times in baseball.

Joe Musgrove ($37) hasn't been at the top of his game, posting a 4.71 ERA that is supported by a 4.72 FIP. His 1.38 WHIP is on pace to be the highest mark of his career and he has allowed 1.5 HR/9. He may be starting to turn things around, though, after allowing two runs (one earned) over 12.1 innings in his last two starts. Up next is a favorable matchup against the Mariners, who have the sixth-worst OPS and have struck out the fourth-most times in baseball.

James Paxton ($34) has made four starts for the Red Sox since returning from the IL, allowing two or fewer runs in three of them. He has missed plenty of bats, recording 27 strikeouts over 19 innings. Another valuable outing could be in the cards against the Guardians, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball and have hit just 35 home runs as a team.

Top Targets

James Kaprielian ($30) is yet another struggling member of the Athletics' pitching staff. Over 37.2 innings, he has an 8.12 ERA and a 5.83 FIP. His 12.1 percent walk rate has been a big part of his 1.81 WHIP. Left-handed hitters have a career .353 wOBA against him, making the switch-hitting Bryan Reynolds ($15) a top target. Over his last 12 games, Reynolds has a home run, two doubles and two triples, to go along with 10 RBI and seven runs scored.

Dinelson Lamet ($26) was hit hard in his return from injury, giving up five runs over three innings against the Diamondbacks. Despite his 2.41 WHIP over 13 2/3 innings, injuries to the Rockies' starting rotation will leave Lamet with another start, this time against the Giants. Looking to exploit his struggles will be LaMonte Wade ($15), who is 16-for-49 (.327) with a home run and four doubles over his last 12 games.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Giants' matchup against Lamet, Casey Schmitt ($13) is also a viable target. He has cooled off a bit, hitting 5-for-28 (.179) over his last eight games. However, he still has a respectable 20.6 percent strikeout rate since being called up. In what could be a high-scoring game at Coors Field, Schmitt has a favorable opportunity to end his recent cold spell.

Clarke Schmidt ($31) has shown improvement, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. However, he still has given up a career .393 wOBA to left-handed hitters. One to consider at a cheaper salary is Andrew Benintendi ($9), who is 22-for-70 (.314) with a .372 OBP over his last 21 games.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Luke Weaver ($26), Reds: Freddie Freeman ($26), Mookie Betts ($25), Max Muncy ($15)

Weaver gave up two home runs in his last start against the Red Sox. For the season, he has been taken deep 11 times over 43.2 innings. That could end up being his down against this powerful trio. Despite his lowly .203 batting average, Muncy has 18 home runs to go along with his .358 wOBA.

Diamondbacks vs. Jake Irvin ($25), Nationals: Corbin Carroll ($20), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($21), Jake McCarthy ($11)

Irvin had an 11.2 percent walk rate at Triple-A before being called up. In the majors, he has a 13.7 percent walk rate that has left him with a 1.63 WHIP. The Diamondbacks are tied for the fifth-most runs scored in baseball, so Irvin could be in line for another ugly stat line. Since being called back up from the minors, McCarthy is 8-for-28 (.286) with eight stolen bases.

Angels vs. Hayden Wesneski ($34), Cubs: Shohei Ohtani ($18), Mike Trout ($14), Hunter Renfroe ($12)

With Justin Steele (forearm) landing on IL, Wesneski will return to the starting rotation. He has had his moments of success in that role, but he has also given up 10 home runs over just 43 innings. That issue stands out against this powerful trio. Ohtani has six home runs over his last 17 games, while Trout has five over his last 17.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.