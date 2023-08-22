Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action Tuesday, leaving us a bevy of options to choose from on Yahoo. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters who have favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Bobby Miller ($40) took care of business against the Brewers in his last outing, allowing just one run across six innings. He has given up three or fewer runs in each of his last six starts, leaving him with a 3.70 ERA and a 3.48 FIP for the season. More success could be on the horizon for him in a matchup with the Guardians, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

The Mariners are set to activate Bryan Woo ($36) from the injured list to start against the White Sox. He faced them earlier in the season, allowing two runs and recording nine strikeouts across 5.2 innings. With the White Sox having the third-worst OPS in baseball, Woo could have similar success in this rematch.

No one has struck out more times in baseball than the Twins. That could mead added production is coming in that department for Wade Miley ($34), who will oppose them for the Brewers. The Twins also have just a .686 OPS against left-handed pitchers, compared to a .750 OPS versus righties.

Top Targets

As bad as the Pirates' lineup has been, they still have a dangerous hitter in Bryan Reynolds ($24) who can take advantage of favorable matchups. He has already hit 18 home runs, putting him on pace to surpass 20 home runs for the third straight season. Look for him to do damage against Adam Wainwright ($25), who enters with a 6.06 FIP and has given up 1.9 HR/9.

Zack Gelof ($24) went deep again Monday, raising his ISO to .320 over his 32 games in the majors. He's not just hitting home runs, either, given his .414 wOBA. The Royals will turn to Angel Zerpa ($29) to try and slow him down, which will be a difficult task given that he has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) over his 13.1 innings with the team. At Triple-A, he was sporting a 4.73 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Bargain Bats

Teoscar Hernandez ($11) has been a disappointment with his .178 ISO and .314 wOBA for the season. However, he has at least caught fire down the stretch for the Mariners, hitting 29-for-84 (.345) with three home runs and eight doubles over his last 21 games. Don't be surprised if he provides value against Mike Clevinger ($33), who has a 4.42 FIP that indicates he hasn't pitched as well as his 3.26 ERA would lead people to believe.

The Athletics' matchup against the lefty Zerpa could also make Brent Rooker ($11) a viable option. Not only is he 11-for-37 (.297) with a .595 slugging percentage over his last 10 games, but he has a .355 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Noah Syndergaard ($25), Guardians: Mookie Betts ($28), Freddie Freeman ($27), James Outman ($18)

Syndergaard was lit up again in his last outing, giving up six runs (five earned) over 4.1 innings against the Reds. That marked the fifth time over his last seven starts that he has given up at least five runs. This could be a disastrous outing for him against a Dodgers team that has scored the third-most runs in baseball. Betts has remained locked in at the plate, hitting 29-for-71 (.408) with seven home runs and six doubles over his last 19 games.

Braves vs. Tylor Megill ($25), Mets: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($27), Matt Olson ($27), Austin Riley ($24)

Megill allowed nine base runners over five innings against the Pirates in his last start, so he was lucky to escape with allowing only two runs. This will be a much tougher foe in the Braves, who scored six runs (five earned) against him over 5.1 innings less than two weeks ago. This trio will do a number on your budget, but their combined 100 home runs show their tremendous upside. To put that into perspective, those three have hit more home runs than the entire Guardians team (89).

Royals vs. TBD, Athletics: Bobby Witt Jr. ($28), Salvador Perez ($18), MJ Melendez ($19)

The Athletics didn't enter the season with great starting pitching options and things are even worse for them right now because of injuries. This is expected to be a bullpen game for them, which makes stacking the Royals a viable strategy because the Athletics have the highest bullpen ERA in baseball. The top option for any Royals stack is Witt, who has shown his versatile skillset with 25 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

