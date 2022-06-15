Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There will be no rest days in baseball Wednesday with all 30 teams in action. There are a few early start times, including the Marlins taking on the Phillies. The night portion has some big-name pitchers set to start, including Corbin Burnes. The best pitching matchup of the evening could be when Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Yankees host Shane McClanahan and the Rays. On the other hand, runs could be aplenty in Colorado when the Rockies host the Guardians. Let's get down to business and highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

Cortes ($53) had a rare off night in his last start, allowing four runs over 4.1 innings to the Twins. The Twins have a potent lineup, given that the have the seventh-highest OPS in baseball. The same can't be said for the Rays, who have the fifth-lowest OPS. The last time he faced them, Cortes gave up just one run and recorded five strikeouts over eight innings.

Jose Berrios ($38) put himself behind the eight ball in terms of his ERA when he allowed four runs while recording just one out in his season debut. That wasn't his only bad outing, considering he's also allowed at least five runs three times. However, he's been much better of late, posting a 3.52 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP across his last five starts. That makes him someone to consider against the Orioles, who have scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball.

Spencer Strider ($32) has massive strikeout upside. He never had a strikeout rate lower than 35.3 percent at any of his stops in the minors, and he has a 36.8 percent rate with the Braves this season. Originally a member of the bullpen, he's now made three starts. That saw him rack up 20 strikeouts across 14 innings. His upside in that department alone makes him a viable option versus the Nationals.

Top Targets

Rafael Devers ($26) continues to thrive for the Red Sox, recording a 173 wRC+. His walk rate has declined compared to last season, but he's also lowered his strikeout rate to 18.3 percent, while boasting a 52.5 percent hard-hit rate. He could spell disaster for James Kaprielian ($26), who has a 5.73 ERA and a 6.12 FIP through eight starts.

Mookie Betts ($25) had cooled off a bit from a recent hot streak, but he came through with a home run in Tuesday's game. He's been excellent, overall, with a .266 ISO and a .387 wOBA. Expect him to be a tough out for Reid Detmers ($31), since Detmers only has a 16.2 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

The Padres used Ryan Weathers ($33) as both a starter and a reliever last season when he struggled to the tune of a 5.32 ERA and a 5.44 FIP. He's made 12 starts at Triple-A this year, posting a 7.29 ERA and a 6.88 FIP along the way. That could make his matchup against the Cubs one to exploit. Two options to consider are Frank Schwindel ($12) and Nico Hoerner ($8). Schwindel has a career .360 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, while Hoerner has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Bruce Zimmermann ($25), Orioles: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($21), Bo Bichette ($23), Teoscar Hernandez ($18)

The schedule has not been kind to Zimmermann, who has already faced the Yankees three times this season. He finally received a favorable matchup against the Royals in his last start, but he couldn't capitalize, allowing seven runs over 4.2 innings. With his 5.52 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, this could get ugly in a hurry versus the Blue Jays. Good luck trying to slow down Bichette, who is 27-for-83 (.325) with four home runs and seven doubles across his last 19 games.

Guardians vs. Austin Gomber ($28), Rockies: Jose Ramirez ($28), Oscar Gonzalez ($14), Amed Rosario ($17)

After two horrendous outings in which he allowed a combined 17 runs, Gomber bounced back to limit the Giants to two runs over six innings in his last start. That game was played in San Francisco, though, so it's difficult to get overly excited. Now he has to return to Coors Field, which is concerning since his 18.1 percent strikeout rate doesn't leave him with much margin for error. While Ramirez is the top option to build any Guardians stack around, don't forget about Gonzalez, who has a .388 wOBA since being called up from the minors.

Braves vs. Erick Fedde ($25), Nationals: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($24), Austin Riley ($20), Michael Harris ($16)

While the Braves received the tough news that Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured left foot, they still have plenty of dangerous hitters in their lineup. They've also received a nice boost from Harris, who has settled in to hit 18-for-50 (.360) with two home runs, six doubles and a triple across his last 13 games. They could have a big night at the plate against Fedde, who has followed up his 1.44 WHIP in 2021 with a 1.53 WHIP this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.