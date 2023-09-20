Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

The majority of Wednesday's games have early start times. The result is only six games making up the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's highlight some pitchers and hitters among them to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Kodai Senga ($51) has proven to be a stellar addition for the Mets. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since June and he has pitched at least six innings in each of his last seven outings. He also misses a ton of bats, striking out at least 10 hitters in three of his last four starts. He will try to remain hot in a matchup against the Marlins, who have scored the eighth-fewest runs in baseball.

Justin Steele ($46) had a rare poor outing the last time he took the mound. He gave up six runs over six innings against the Diamondbacks, which included him allowing two home runs. To put how rare that was for him into context, he has given up 13 home runs over 165 innings this season. He had also allowed a combined six runs over his previous five starts. Look for him to bounce back in a big way against the Pirates, who have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball.

Bobby Miller ($41) hasn't been at his best down the stretch, allowing 17 runs over 32 innings across his last five starts. He only had a 1.13 WHIP during that span, but he did give up a home run in each game. He will look to get back on track against the Tigers, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball. They also have just a .671 OPS against right-handed pitchers.

Top Targets

Mitch Keller ($28) has been inconsistent, to say the least. His last two starts are a perfect example of what he brings to the table. Two starts ago, he was torched for eight runs over five innings by the Braves. In his last start, he logged eight shutout innings against the Nationals. Given his inconsistencies, Cody Bellinger ($21) is an appealing target. Over his last 18 games, Bellinger has a .548 slugging percentage.

Mark Canha ($19) came through with another hit and RBI on Tuesday. He has become one of the Brewers best hitters, going 31-for-82 (.378) with a .549 slugging percentage over his last 22 games. Combine that with his .365 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season and he is an excellent option for a matchup with Zack Thompson ($36).

Bargain Bats

Despite the limited slate, there are several quality starting pitchers projected to take the mound. That makes finding bargain bats even more difficult. One to consider taking a chance on is Josh Donaldson ($10). While he only has a .375 slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers this year, he is slugging .553 versus lefties.

Stacks to Consider

Rays vs. Reid Detmers ($33), Angels: Yandy Diaz ($18), Randy Arozarena ($19), Isaac Paredes ($17)

Detmers was originally lined up to start Sunday against the Tigers, but he was scratched with an illness. This is a much more difficult matchup against the Rays, who have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball. Detmers was not pitching well before his illness, recording a 5.94 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over his previous seven starts. Diaz has a 1.026 OPS versus left-handed pitchers, making him a prime option for any Rays stack.

Cardinals vs. Adrian Houser ($31), Brewers: Paul Goldschmidt ($18), William Contreras ($19), Nolan Arenado ($10)

For as bad as the Cardinals have been this season, they still have the 10th-highest home OPS in baseball. Houser is certainly not an overwhelming force, given his 19.6 percent strikeout rate and 1.46 WHIP. This trio can all do plenty of damage, with Goldschmidt standing out amongst them. He has a .364 wOBA at home, compared to a .339 wOBA on the road.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.