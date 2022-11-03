Yahoo DFS Baseball: World Series Game 5 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Cristian Javier put forth a masterful performance against the Phillies in Game 4, evening up the World Series at two games apiece. Now a pivotal Game 5 brings a matchup between Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard. Verlander did not pitch well in Game 1, allowing five runs across five innings. Syndergaard was originally scheduled to pitch Game 3, but a rainout gave the Phillies an opportunity to rework their rotation, and they decided to push Syndergaard back a couple of days. Let's examine some of the best hitting options for Yahoo's single game contest.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($23): The Astros' combined no-hitter in Game 4 obviously left a lot of ugly stat lines for the Phillies' hitters. Harper did draw a walk, and has now reached base safely in all but one game during the playoffs. He's recorded a 1.199 OPS during that span, making him one of the top options for these important multiplier positions again.

Kyle Tucker ($18): Tucker drove in another run during Game 4, giving him five RBI in this series. He's recorded a total of four hits along the way, three of which have gone for extra bases. Syndergaard was not an overpowering force with his 16.8 percent strikeout rate during the regular season, leaving Tucker with plenty of upside for this matchup.

Flex Spots

Jeremy Pena ($18): It's impressive how the rookie Pena has performed in the playoffs. He recorded two more hits in Game 4, which marked his fourth multi-hit performance during the Astros' playoff run. He's had at least one hit in each game of the World Series, and is on a five-game hitting streak right now, overall.

Alex Bregman ($17): After his disappointing power production in 2021, Bregman bounced back with a .195 ISO this season. He also drew more walks than he had strikeouts, which is something you rarely see in baseball anymore, especially from someone with his type of power. He's carried over his production into the playoffs, slugging .565 with just four total strikeouts.

Yuli Gurriel ($14): Gurriel doesn't garner a lot of headlines in a lineup with several stars. He did not have a great regular season, finishing with a .285 wOBA and an 85 wRC+. He's making up for it in the playoffs, though, with a .366 wOBA and a 142 wRC+. He only had a 12.5 percent strikeout rate during the regular season, and he has yet to strike out in the playoffs. At this reasonable salary, it could be worth taking a chance that he continues his improved production.

