Around the Association: Breaking Down a Wild, 12-Game Night

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to Around the Association! Five days per week (Monday through Thursday), this article will serve as a comprehensive recap of the previous night's NBA action, taking you through all of the biggest performances, notable box scores, injury updates and any other fantasy-relevant headlines from around the league.

It was a busy, 12 game slate in the NBA last night – here's all you need to know.

Nightly Notables

Booker returns in style

Devin Booker missed the last four games due to COVID protocols, but the All-Star guard returned to the lineup in an emphatic fashion for Phoenix. In perhaps a preview of the 2022 NBA Finals, Booker carried the Suns to a 111-90 win over the Heat whiled dropping in a team-high 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes of action. The Suns currently rank first in the NBA at 53-13. Mikal Bridges: 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes.

The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler (illness) for the loss to the Suns (albeit, Phoenix was also without Chris Paul) and Duncan Robinson led the team with 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes. This was the Michigan product's first 20-point outing since the All-Star break. Bam Adebayo: 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes.



Giannis topples Hawks

The Bucks held off the Hawks comeback and won 124-115 behind a strong showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP ended with 43 points (15-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes. Antetokounmpo ranks as the 11th overall nine-category fantasy option on a per-game basis this season. Khris Middleton is starting to find his rhythm in the second half of the season. The All-Star ended with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes. Middleton is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists since the All-Star break. Bobby Portis: 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and two blocks over 32 minutes.

Trae Young still did his usual damage despite the losing effort. The crafty guarded finished the defeat with 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one steals and one block over 36 minutes. Young's impressive individual play needs to start to translate to the 31-34 Hawks, who are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Huerter: 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes.



Rockets' youth handles veteran Lakers

Outside of Eric Gordon, every other starter for the Rockets on Wednesday was 21-years-old or younger. However, the young Rockets were able to take down the struggling veteran Lakers 139-130 in overtime.

Jalen Green shined in the win, finishing with personal-best 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes. The rookie is averaging 23.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across the past six games. Alperen Sengun also had a big game in the win as the rookie recorded 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 40-minutes of action. Sengun has started the past two games for Rockets and is averaging 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.5 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game. Pick him up while you can. Christian Wood sat out a second straight game with an illness. Kevin Porter: 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had perhaps his best game of the season against his former team. The struggling guard totaled 30 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 40 minutes. This is just his second 30-points outing since Dec. 23. LeBron James: 23 points (9-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, four blocks and one steal in 45 minutes.



Jokic keeps dominating

Nikola Jokic will simply not slow down. The MVP candidate piled in 38 points (15-24 FG, 0-2 3PT, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks over 35 minutes during Denver's 106-100 win over the Kings. Since the All-Star break, Jokic is averaging 27.0 points, 14.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. Monte Morris: 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox continues to be one of the better players post-All-Star break. The speed guard dropped 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes in the loss. Fox is averaging 28.3 points and 7.4 assists over his last eight contests Harrison Barnes: 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes.



Clips rally again

The Clippers found themselves down late at home against the Wizards, but in classic fashion, they were able to come back and steal the victory 115-109. Reggie Jackson was huge in the win as he totaled 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes. This was Jackson's second 30-point outing in his last four showings. Marcus Morris also had one of his better outings as of late. The veteran forward ended with 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes Luke Kennard: 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one block across 31 minutes

Kristaps Porzingis appeared in his second game for the Wizards and recorded 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes. He is averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 23.5 minutes per game across his first two games as a Wizard. Rui Hachimura: 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes



Bulls snap losing streak

The Chicago Bulls had lost five straight contests, but were able to rally to a much-needed 114-108 win over the Pistons. DeMar DeRozan had his best outing as of late finishing with 36 points (12-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes. The Bulls currently sit at 40-26, good for 4th in the East. Zach LaVine: 25 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes

Jalen Green was not the only rookie to pop off Wednesday night as Cade Cunningham finished the loss to Chicago with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 36 minutes. The No. 1 overall pick continues to impress since the All-Star break, averaging 21.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists since play resumed

Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Jayson Tatum - 44 points (16-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes of play.

Jayson Tatum - 44 points (16-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes of play. Worst of the Night: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Eight points (2-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and four turnovers over 31 minutes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Eight points (2-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and four turnovers over 31 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Jalen Green - 32 points (13-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes.

Quick Hitters

Jayson Tatum balled out as he led the Celtics to a 115-101 win in Charlotte. The All-Star forward totaled 44 points (16-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes of play. Al Horford: 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes.

Miles Bridges was decent in the loss for Charlotte. The high-flying wing totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes.

Malik Beasley exploded for the Timberwolves during their 132-102 crushing win over the Thunder. The veteran sharpshooter was dialed in, tying a season-best with 33 points (11-17 FG, 11-17 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Minnesota has won six straight games. Anthony Edwards returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with a knee injury. He ended with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins has shown flashes of being a legit NBA player thus far this season, but none more than his outing in Wednesday's loss. The 2nd-rounder ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes. He logged career-highs across the board. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Eight points (2-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one steal and four turnovers over 31 minutes.

The Magic got off to a good start against the Pelicans and were able to hang on to a 108-102 win. Cole Anthony scored a team-high 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with five assists and one rebound over 24 minutes. Terrence Ross ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes while scoring 12 of his points in the final quarter.

CJ McCollum had yet another big outing for the Pelicans despite the loss. The veteran guard ended with 32 points (14-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes. This marked his second day in a row scoring exactly 32. Jonas Valanciunas: 30 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes.

Bojan Bogdanovic continued his hot stretch, dropping 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes before exiting with a leg contusion. The Jazz still defeated the Trail Blazers 123-85. Donovan Mitchell: 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Trendon Watford continues to be a nice gem that Portland has found. The undrafted rookie ended with 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes. Keon Johnson: 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes

Julius Randle continues to try and right the ship for the Knicks, finishing with 26 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes. The Knicks have now have won three straight after struggling mightily right after the All-Star break. RJ Barrett: 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes

Luka Doncic was the only Mavericks player to do much in the loss. The All-Star recorded 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-77.

The Raptors were able to hold off the Spurs in San Antonio to delay Gregg Popovich becoming the winningest coach in NBA history. Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes. Scottie Barnes: 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes.

Dejounte Murray still had a productive outing in the loss, totaling 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 34 minutes of action. Keldon Johnson: 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes.



A Look Ahead to Thursday Night