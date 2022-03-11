FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're primed for a typically busy Friday night with 10 games on the docket. The stretch run is beginning to heat up with the final day of the regular season now officially less than a month away, and multiple games Friday will be important for several teams toward their ongoing postseason quests.

Slate Overview

Minnesota Timberwolves (-7) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 233.0 points)

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks (-6) (O/U: 228.5 points)

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (-14) (O/U: 216.0 points)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat (-5.5) (O/U: 209.5 points)

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies (-9.5) (O/U: 231.0 points)

Dallas Mavericks (-11) at Houston Rockets (O/U: 225.5 points)

Charlotte Hornets (-1) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 229.5 points)

Utah Jazz (-7) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 230.5 points)

Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns (-6) (O/U: 221.0 points)

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) (O/U: 228.0 points)

Oddsmakers appear to see two clear potential blowout scenarios Friday with the Celtics and Mavs unsurprisingly heavily favored over two teams without any playoff aspirations in the Pistons and Rockets. However, there are plenty of narrow lines otherwise, and a majority of them boast projected totals north of 220 points.

Some of the best DFS scenarios Friday could well be the Clippers-Hawks, Hornets-Pelicans and Wizards-Lakers clashes, given the explosive offensive weapons on those sides and the questionable defenses of each squad. The Raptors-Suns matchup in Phoenix also offers some potential if Toronto can rise to the occasion and keep matters close, while the Spurs - which are still trying to get Gregg Popovich the victory that will get him to No. 1 all-time in wins - could give the Jazz a more difficult time than the spread implies.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

LeBron James, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If James were to sit his second game in the last three, Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson could log significant minutes at power forward while Russell Westbrook would be in line for a usage bump.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (hamstring): OUT

In Ingram's third consecutive absence, Tony Snell could draw another start while the remaining members of the starting five should see plenty of usage with CJ McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) also out.

CJ McCollum, NOP (COVID-19 protocols): OUT

With McCollum's sidelined, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado could see plenty of minutes at point guard.

Christian Wood, HOU (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Wood sits out a third straight game, Alperen Sengun should continue starting at center.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Butler were to sit, Caleb Martin (knee) and Max Strus would likely be the most direct beneficiaries while the usage of the remainder of the first unit would be elevated.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards were to incur his fifth absence in the last six games, Taurean Prince (back) and Jaden McDaniels would likely fill in at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): OUT

Chris Paul, PHO (thumb): OUT

Jarrett Allen, CLE (finger): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (foot): OUT

Caris LeVert, CLE (foot): DOUBTFUL

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): OUT

Paul George, LAC (elbow): OUT

Malachi Flynn, TOR (hamstring): OUT

Malik Monk, LAL (shoulder): PROBABLE

OG Anunoby, TOR (finger): OUT

Jalen Brunson, DAL (thigh): QUESTIONABLE

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA (leg): OUT

Cameron Johnson, PHO (quadriceps): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate, HOU (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – LeBron James ($10,900), Dejounte Murray ($10,800), Luka Doncic ($10,700), Jayson Tatum ($10,400), Devin Booker ($10,300) and Ja Morant ($10,100).

If James does manage to play through his knee injury, he should be in prime position to deliver another strong return against a Wizards team that's given up 118.3 points per game in the last three.

Murray has topped 50 FD points in four straight and already managed 56.3 in one prior meeting with the Jazz this season.

Doncic just put up 73.7 FD points against the Jazz two games ago and racked up 60 in his last meeting with the Rockets this year.

Tatum has posted over 60 FD points in his last two games and just managed 53.2 against the same Pistons squad he'll face Friday.

Booker recorded 56.1 FD points against the Heat on Wednesday in his return from a four-game absence and faces a Raptors squad allowing the sixth-highest offensive efficiency to two-guards (22.6 percent).

Morant bumped back up to 52.6 FD points in his last game against the Pelicans and has gone over 50 in four of his last six.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,700)

Young just produced 51.1 FD points against the Bucks in his most recent game and faces a Clippers team allowing the fourth-highest offensive efficiency to point guards (27.2 percent).

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($9,300)

Towns only scored 36.2 FD points in his most recent game, but that was over 29 minutes in a blowout against OKC. His two previous tallies of 70.5 and 51.1 should keep him popular in a very favorable matchup versus the Magic.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($8,700)

Mobley has registered over 50 FD points in each of the last two games with Jarrett Allen (finger) sidelined, which should keep the rookie in plenty of lineups Friday.

Julius Randle, NYK ($8,600)

Randle has recorded 66 and 41.1 FD points across his last two games and the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak that includes a couple of high-profile victories, all factors that should keep the big man popular Friday.

Cade Cunningham, DET ($7,400)

Cunningham has unsurprisingly improved the more he's played and enters Friday having posted over 50 FD points in two of his last four games.

Other Likely Chalk Play: Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($7,500)

Key Values

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS at LAL ($6,000)

It's unlikely Porzingis remains at this salary for much longer considering he's already posted 37 and 28.7 FD points in his first two games with Washington following his recovery from a knee injury. He's logged 21 and 25 minutes in those outings and should be primed for another bump Friday while facing a shorthanded Lakers frontcourt. Porzingis recorded 42.9 FD points in his one prior matchup against L.A. this season while with the Mavs, and the Lakers come in allowing the fifth-most FD points per game to centers over the last seven (59.2).

Derrick White, BOS vs. DET ($5,700)

White just dropped 41.6 FD points against the Hornets on Wednesday and had also eclipsed 20 FD points in three of the previous four games. The recent trade acquisition is still getting acclimated in Boston, but he's proven to be a quick study and also racked up 38.2 FD points against the Pistons back on Feb. 16. Detroit has also allowed the fourth-highest offensive efficiency to two-guards (23.5 percent), along with the fifth highest to second-unit players (44.7 percent). Moreover, the Pistons are allowing NBA-high 38.6 percent three-point shooting on the road, furthering White's case.

Franz Wagner, ORL vs. MIN ($5,500)

Wagner turned in a clunker two games ago against the Suns in a tough matchup, but he's otherwise scored 25.1 to 30 FD points in his six other post-All-Star-break games. The rookie is averaging 27.4 FD points over his last 12 games overall on the strength of averages of 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.5 percent - including 41.2 percent from three-point range. The T-Wolves already conceded a tally of 44.8 FD points to Wagner in their first meeting, and Minnesota also enters Friday allowing the fourth-most FD points per game to small forwards on the season (41.4).

ALSO CONSIDER: Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at HOU ($5,600); Mason Plumlee, CHA at NOP ($5,500); Jaxson Hayes, NOP vs. CHA ($4,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.