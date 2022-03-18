Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After there was just one game in the NBA on Thursday, things pick back up Friday with 12 on the schedule. The problem is, there are a lot of players who could be out due to injuries. Some of the notable players who are listed as questionable include Trae Young (quadriceps), De'Aaron Fox (hand) and Jimmy Butler (ankle). Ja Morant (back) is officially listed as questionable for the Grizzlies, but reports indicate he's trending towards suiting up after sitting out Tuesday. Let's try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Dejounte Murray, SAS vs. NO ($50): Murray has been as reliable as it gets producing at least 53.8 Yahoo points in each of his last seven games. His usage rate is now up to 27.2 percent, which is nearly four percentage points higher than last season. Murray's even improved his efficiency by shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Add that to his robust averages of 8.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals and his floor is as high as anyone on this slate.

Immanuel Quickley, NY vs. WAS ($17): While he's still not starting, Quickley is finally playing more. He's logged an average of 27 minutes over the last nine games, which is five more than his season mark. Don't be surprised if Quickley continues to receive more court time as he provided 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during that stretch. This matchup also works in his favor considering the Wizards enter with the league's sixth-worst defensive rating.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. OKC ($23): This matchup has plenty of blowout potential, which means Lowry is at risk of spending more time on the bench in the second half. He's already been quiet of late scoring 29.9 Yahoo points or fewer in each of his last five games. With that in mind, there's no need to take a chance on Lowry on such a busy slate.

FORWARDS

RJ Barrett, NY vs. WAS ($32): Like Quickley, Barrett offers a chance to succeed in a favorable matchup against the Wizards. He's been one of the few bright spots on the Knicks of late by providing 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists across his last 10 games. Add in the fact Barrett's salary won't exactly destroy your budget and he becomes a very appealing option.

Jalen Smith, IND at HOU ($16): Isaiah Jackson (concussion) has already been ruled out, which could lead to more minutes for Smith. He's already been playing well posting at least 26.6 Yahoo points in six of the last seven games. The Rockets have played at the second-fastest pace and have the NBA's worst defensive rating, leaving Smith with the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Justise Winslow, POR at BKN ($19): Winslow turned into fantasy gold after being traded to the Blazers. The problem is, he was bitten by the injury bug again and missed seven games due to an Achilles injury. Winslow made his return Wednesday and went 19 minutes against the Knicks. It's unclear if he will be on a limit or if he just didn't play a lot because of the lopsided score. This could be another blowout, so adding Winslow to your entry comes with plenty of risk.

CENTERS

Rudy Gobert, UTA vs LAC ($33): This is a great matchup for Gobert considering the Clippers have allowed the eighth-most rebounds per game. The only other time they faced each other this season, he finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Another monster stat line could be forthcoming.

Drew Eubanks, POR at BKN ($16): Eubanks remained in the starting five and logged 30 minutes Wednesday despite Winslow's return. He didn't disappoint with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. With Eubanks scoring at least 25.6 Yahoo points in five of his last eight games, he could be worth taking a shot on in tournament play if you don't want to allocate a significant portion of your budget to the center position.

Center to Avoid

Nikola Vucevic, CHI at PHO ($32): If you're looking for a center in this salary range, Gobert could be the better option based on matchup. Vucevic could be in line for a tough night against the Suns, who maintain the league's second-best defensive rating. The last time these teams met, he was held to 13 points and 12 rebounds.

