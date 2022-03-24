DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at TOR (-5), O/U: 215

CHI at NOP (-1.5), O/U: 226

WAS at MIL (-12.5), O/U: 232.5

IND at MEM (-12.5), O/U: 237

PHX at DEN (-4), O/U: 232.5

The Cavs-Raptors should be a competitive matchup where star players on both sides step up and key role players offer reliable value plays.

Keep an eye on the Pacers' lineup, as there could be lots of value opportunities with multiple players being sidelined. The Bucks and Wizards are also missing key players that will result in added value to go around.

The Suns face the second night of a back-to-back in Denver, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are both coming off big nights and can push the Nuggets to a hard-fought game.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle), Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens continue to see more action in the frontcourt in the absence of Allen and Wade. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert get a boost without Rondo.

TOR - OG Anunoby (finger), Gary Trent (toe): Questionable

Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa would continue to pick up more playing time if Trent or Anunoby are out.

CHI - DeMar DeRozan (hip): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso continues to start in place of Ball, while Ayo Dosunmu gets more minutes off the bench. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones will have to step up if DeRozan is out.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (hamstring): Questionable

Devonte' Graham, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall get a boost if Ingram remains sidelined.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura is expected to start in place of Kuzma.

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): OUT

Wesley Matthews is expected to start.

IND - Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Chris Duarte (toe), Jalen Smith (illness), Isaiah Jackson (head): Questionable

Myles Turner (foot) OUT

Duane Washington has more opportunity if Duarte and/or Brogdon are out. Goga Bitadze is up for a boost in the frontcourt.

MEM - Ja Morant (knee): Questionable

Tyus Jones gets another start if Morant remains out. Desmond Bane would continue to have more opportunity on offense.

PHX - Cameron Johnson (quadriceps), Chris Paul (thumb): Questionable

Cameron Payne is up for another start if Paul remains out. Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet get more opportunity if Johnson is out.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (knee), Michael Porter (back): OUT

JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins are in line for greater responsibility in the frontcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($9,700)

Garland continues his strong play, averaging 25.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including three outings where he topped 60 DK points. He is averaging 20.0 points and 8.7 assists through three games against the Raptors this season.

CJ McCollum ($9,100)

McCollum has a favorable matchup against a Bulls' defense that is allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field, which is seventh highest in the league. McCollum is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 games, and he topped 40 DK points seven times over that span.

Forwards/Centers

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700)

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including five occasions where he topped 60 DK points. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Wizards and will have to step up to do even more in the absence of Khris Middleton.

Pascal Siakam ($8,500)

Siakam is averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points five times over that span. He has an advantage against the Cavs' frontcourt without Jarrett Allen.

Jonas Valanciunas ($8,200)

Valanciunas continues to put up big numbers, with 61 DK points in his last game, while he topped 50 DK points four times over the last seven games. He has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are undersized in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic ($11,400)

Jokic continues to lead the way for his squad, averaging 30.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including one game where he totaled 95 DK points. He has an advantage at home against the Suns, who are on the second night of a back-to-back.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso ($4,400)

Caruso is up for another start after he topped 18 DK points in each of the last three games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field.

Grayson Allen ($4,200)

Allen topped 22 DK points in four of the last seven games, and he has room to step up in the absence of Khris Middleton.

Lamar Stevens ($3,400)

Stevens topped 23 DK points in each of the last two games, and he continues to see extra playing time in the absence of Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade.

Rui Hachimura ($4,500)

Hachimura is up for another start and has to step up in a tough matchup against the Bucks. He is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last five games, including two games where he topped 29 DK points.

Brandon Clarke ($4,600)

Clarke logged 14 points and 10 rebounds in his last outing, and he topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games. He has an advantage against the Pacers, who struggle on the defensive end and face the second night of a back-to-back.

