DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

PHI at MIA (-7.5), O/U: 208.5

The Heat have a number of players listed as questionable, most notably Jimmy Butler. Keep an eye on their status closer to game time to discern optimal picks. On the other hand, the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid, which opens up value opportunities throughout the lineup and also benefits the Heat, as they will not have to deal with the All-Star big man at either end of the floor.

DAL at PHX (-5.5), O/U: 214.5

In addition to their top three players, the Suns have good depth and role players who can contribute at both ends and make for safe value options. The Mavs rely heavily on Luka Doncic, but they also have a few guys priced in the mid range that are regular contributors.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (orbital): OUT

Paul Reed is up for a bigger opportunity. DeAndre Jordan could be called upon for a critical role.

MIA - Max Strus (hamstring), Jimmy Butler (knee), P.J. Tucker (calf), Tyler Herro (Illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (illness): Questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): OUT

Victor Oladipo has another chance to step up if the Heat are short-handed. Duncan Robinson is in line for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($9,100)

Paul averaged 15.0 points and 13.0 assists through three games against the Mavs during the regular season. He was great in the first round, when he topped 50 DK points in four of the six games.

Devin Booker ($8,500)

Booker averaged 23.7 points per game through three meetings with the Mavs during the season. He missed three games during the first round and was quiet in his Game 6 return, but he's had a few days of rest and should be able to help lead the way at home in Game 1.

Forwards/Centers

Mikal Bridges ($6,100)

Bridges was a key factor for the Suns through the first round, including Game 5, when he totaled 31 points, five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal in a win. He has the chance to be a difference-maker once again.

Tobias Harris ($8,000)

Harris has to step up for the Sixers in the absence of Embiid. He averaged 17.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks through six games in the first round, going over 40 DK points on three occasions.

Bam Adebayo ($7,300)

Adebayo was relatively quiet in the first round, aside from Games 3 and 5 when he exceeded 40 DK points. He gets a major break going up against a Sixers' frontcourt missing Embiid.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,200)

Doncic logged 28 points and eight assists in his one game against the Suns this season. He also missed the first three games of the first round, but he came back with a vengeance, averaging 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last three games and surpassing 54 DK points each time.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent ($4,400)

Vincent started each of the last two games in the absence of Lowry, and he will continue to fill major minutes. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals through the first round, going over 20 DK points four times.

Victor Oladipo ($5,100)

Oladipo stepped up to help lift the Heat in Games 4 and 5 of the first round. He could be in for another extended opportunity, as Lowry remains out and a handful of Heat players are listed as questionable for action.

Jae Crowder ($4,600)

Crowder played 28.3 minutes per game during the first round. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, surpassing 19 DK points in five of the six contests.

Maxi Kleber ($3,800)

Kleber needs to step up for the Mavs against the Suns' second unit. He averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six games during the first round, with one outing in which he topped 40 DK points.

Paul Reed ($4,200)

Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10 minutes per game through the first round. He should see a boost in playing time without Embiid.

