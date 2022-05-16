Around the Association: Game 7 Blowouts + Previewing the Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Sunday's Game 7s

Boston Pulls Away

✅ Career-high 27 PTS

✅ Career-high 7 3PM Grant brought his best for Game 7 pic.twitter.com/AQ2UQcwN8R — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2022

After a well-fought first half, the Celtics turned it up in the second half, rolling to a 109-81 Game 7 win. Grant Williams exploded for 27 points (10-22 FG, 7-18 3Pt), six rebounds and two blocks over 39 minutes in the victory. This marked a new career-best for the Tennessee product, who continuously found himself wide open from deep throughout the series. However, it is best to still be wary of trusting Williams in DFS formats going forward: the forward recorded just 20 total points over his previous four games entering Sunday.

Jayson Tatum stayed hot in the win with 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 36 minutes. The star forward averaged an impressive 27.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks across the Conference Semi-Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo started out the game on a historic pace with a near-triple-double in the first quarter, but Boston's defense tightened up as the game progressed. The two-time MVP ended the Game 7 loss with 25 points (10-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 20 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 43 minutes. It was yet another incredible playoff run for Antetokounmpo, who averaged 31.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists across his 12 postseason appearances. Jrue Holiday: 21 points (9-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 41 minutes. The Bucks went brutally cold from three in the loss, shooting just 4-for-33 (12.1 percent) from beyond the arc.



All Smiles for Dallas

Luka was sending a message 👀 pic.twitter.com/6O9FWMRnYy May 16, 2022

Simply put, Luka Doncic is that guy. The 23-year-old snapped for 35 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes while leading the Mavericks to a 123-90 road Game 7 win over the Suns. Dallas dominated the game from start to finish leading by as many as 46 points at one point.

The easiest way to sum up how the game went is to know that Doncic recorded 27 points by the end of the first half... which was exactly how many points the Suns had totaled as a team. Spencer Dinwiddie had not been having the greatest series against Phoenix, averaging just 8.3 points per game, but the veteran point guard saved his best outing for last. The 29-year-old ended the win with 30 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes. Dinwiddie seems to continue to be a high-risk, high-reward DFS option during the Conference Finals.

This was a hard game to watch for Phoenix. Its leading scoring was Cameron Johnson who ended with 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes. Devin Booker was completely shut down in the defeat, finishing with just 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes. With Chris Paul continuing to get older and Deandre Ayton set to become a restricted free agent, one has to wonder if the Suns have reached their peak.

Previewing the Conference Finals

(1) Miami Heat vs. (2) Boston Celtics

In a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat are pitted against the Boston Celtics in what should be a thrilling matchup. The Celtics are currently favored to win the series (-180 at DraftKings). I honestly find this pretty surprising. Miami has the home court here and has looked incredible throughout the playoffs so far. Not to take anything away from Boston, but the team has now beaten two teams not at 100 percent in the postseason. The two teams matched up three times this season with the Celtics winning two out of the three contests. However, the teams split the games in which they were both at full strength. I think Miami's defense will prevail in the end and push the Heat to their second Finals appearance in the last three years. Boston's key statistics against Miami this season: Jayson Tatum (3 GP): 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.4 minutes per game Jaylen Brown (3 GP): 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 32.7 minutes per game. Al Horford (3 GP): 10.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.7 minutes per game Miami's key statistics against Boston this season: Jimmy Butler (2 GP): 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 37.5 minutes per game. Max Strus (2 GP): 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 6.5 3Pm over 36.3 minutes per game. Tyler Herro (3 GP): 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 30.2 minutes per game.

Final prediction: Heat in 7

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks