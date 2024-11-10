Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, Nov. 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Rockets vs. Pistons: Rockets to cover -3.5 spread -110 @ bet365

The Rockets have started the season with a 5-4 record, while the Pistons post a 4-6 mark through 10 contests. Both teams look improved compared to the 2024-25 season, but the Rockets appear to be a step ahead in the rebuilding process. Even if they're going to play on the road in this one, they've posted a decent 2-2 mark away from Toyota Center. Houston should also have the advantage in several matchups from an individual perspective.

Alperen Sengun should feast in the paint if Jalen Duren (ankle) doesn't play, which is the most likely scenario. Fred VanVleet will be too much for Cade Cunningham on the defensive end, and don't rule VanVleet out from making a huge impact slowing down Cunningham at the other end, too. Jalen Green is primed for a bounce-back effort as well – he's shooting just 31.6 percent from the field in four outings in November. The Rockets are simply the better team, and they should cover this -3.5 spread with no problems.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin over 24.5 points, rebounds and assists -120 @ bet365

The Pacers have looked underwhelming this season. Tyrese Haliburton is miles away from the kind of player he was in the previous two campaigns, and that has failed to set the tone on offense for a Pacers unit that scored only 83 points in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. They've been missing key regulars due to injury as well, such as Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee), but Bennedict Mathurin has taken advantage of those absences to show he belongs in the Pacers' starting lineup.

The third-year forward has started in his last four games, averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in that span. He's also scored at least 19 points in three of his five appearances off the bench. Even though facing the Knicks is a tough assignment for Mathurin, as he'll probably spend most of the time dealing with either Josh Hart or OG Anunoby, this line looks very low for the former Arizona standout. Mathurin has topped the 24.5 mark in P+R+A in his previous four starts and looks set to do it again Sunday.

Kings vs. Suns: DeMar DeRozan to record over 26.5 points and assists -115 @ bet365

DeMar DeRozan is coming off his worst performance of the season Friday, notching 13 points and six assists in a 107-98 loss to the Clippers. However, one game is not going to define one of the most consistent players in The Association. DeRozan has adjusted seamlessly well to life in Sacramento and looks extremely comfortable playing alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, both as a scorer and facilitator.

The numbers back that statement up. DeRozan has recorded at least 26 points and assists combined in every game this season except that aforementioned game against the Clippers on Friday. The veteran will undoubtedly look to bounce back, as that loss against Los Angeles was also the first time in 2024-25 he didn't reach the 20-point plateau. Look for him to continue producing Sunday, and he has a good shot at topping that 26.5 line against a Suns team that will be without Kevin Durant due to a calf injury.