Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for March 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Nets vs. Pistons: Cade Cunningham to score over 24.5 points -120 @ bet365

The Pistons saw the end of their eight-game winning run Friday following a 134-119 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and Cunningham didn't see a lot of action in that contest, logging 28 minutes and finishing with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Detroit is playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday, and they should be massive favorites against the Nets, as evidenced by the -11 advantage in the spread at the time of this writing. Cunningham should be primed for a bounce-back performance, as he had scored 25 or more points in four games in a row before the last two, and the Nets represent a better matchup than Detroit's previous two opponents, the Boston Celtics and the Nuggets. Look for the All-Star guard to deliver a bounce-back effort here, as reaching the 25-point mark isn't odd for him. He's done it 26 times already this season.

Kings vs. Rockets: Fred VanVleet to score over 13.5 points -105 @ bet365

VanVleet has missed 11 straight games for the Rockets while nursing an ankle injury, but he'll return Saturday and is expected to move into the starting lineup right away. He's not the go-to option on offense for Houston, but he's still posting solid numbers this season. The veteran guard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc across 45 appearances. The last time he scored over 13 points was on Jan. 25, when he posted 20 points in a shocking win over the Cavaliers. The Kings aren't the best defensive team, as they enter Saturday's action ranked 18th in defensive rating with a 114.0 mark, so VanVleet might be able to make his presence felt in the scoring column early and often.

Warriors vs. 76ers: Jimmy Butler to score under 18.5 total points -120 @ bet365

Butler has been a solid addition to the Warriors roster, but make no mistake: this is still Stephen Curry's team. Plus, Butler is working through back spasms, and he's reportedly questionable to suit up for this contest, with a decision being made closer to Saturday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The recent performances haven't been kind to Butler, though, as he's coming off back-to-back single-digit scoring efforts. In fact, he hasn't scored more than 18 points in four straight contests after topping that mark in each of his first four appearances with Golden State. Look for that trend to continue Saturday, especially with the veteran forward carrying a questionable tag and with his numbers trending down a bit. Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in eight games since being traded to the Warriors before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.