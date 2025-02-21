Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 5.5 assists (-125) at Washington Wizards

FanDuel, 2:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Damian Lillard will be sidelined tonight, which should force Giannis to act as the team's primary playmaker. With Lillard off the court this season, Giannis averages 7.1 assists per 36 minutes. Not only that, but the Wizards are allowing the most assists per 48 minutes (31.3) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've allowed an 11-assist game to LeBron James and a 10-assist game to Miles Bridges -- two high-usage forwards.

Toronto Raptors to cover +3 (-112) vs. Miami Heat

DraftKings, 2:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Consistent readers of mine will know I love to bet the Raptors at home. They're 12-17 at home compared to 5-21 on the road, and Toronto is 16-8-1 ATS as a home underdog. Meanwhile, the Heat are 3-10 ATS as road favorites and are 13-17 straight up on the road compared to 12-11 at home.

Dallas Mavericks to cover -5.5 (-110) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

BetMGM, 2:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Dallas has been able to scratch and claw their way to average play without the likes of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. That's not a ringing endorsement, but New Orleans is far below average. These are also two squads with significant road/home splits. Dallas is 17-11 at home compared to 13-15 on the road, and they're a solid 10-7 ATS as home favorites. Meanwhile, the Pels are 4-23 on the road compared to 9-19 at home, and they are 7-14 ATS as road underdogs.

Trey Murphy O32.5 PTS+REB+AST (-110, DraftKings)

Pels at Mavericks, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Murphy has quietly been playing at an elite level for a couple months now, and we should get a high-scoring game between two of the worst defenses in the NBA over the last 10 games. Murphy has gone well over this number in two previous matchups against the Mavs, while putting up 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game over his last 20 contests.

Jarrett Allen double-double (-130, DraftKings)

Knicks at Cavaliers, 7pm ET

Nick Whalen: The price has jumped a bit on this one, but we'll still play with this shaping up to be a good spot for Allen and the Cavs catching the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back after playing in overtime last night against Chicago. Allen has eight double-doubles in his last 10 games and went for 15 points and 15 boards in his lone previous matchup against New York this season.