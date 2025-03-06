Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Thursday, March 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jalen Green over 3.5 threes (+130) at New Orleans Pelicans

FanDuel, 3:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Green is the most prolific three-point shooter on Houston, making 3.4 triples per game since the start of January. He's also made four or more triples in 25 of his 62 appearances. While that's maybe not an ideal ratio, we're getting significant plus-money against a Pelicans team that can't guard the perimeter. They're allowing the most opponent made threes per 48 minutes (17.8) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've allowed 13 individual performances of 5+ threes and five performances of 6+ threes.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+125) at Los Angeles Lakers

BetRivers, 4:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Hart has gone over this number in 24 of his 58 appearances, so I like the plus-money in what's expected to be a competitive outing. As well as the Lakers have been playing, they've been sloppy with the basketball -- tied for allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes (9.7) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've given up a five-steal game to Miles Bridges, a five-steal game to Toumani Camara and a four-steal game to Kris Dunn.

I'm taking the UNDER on Andre Drummond posting 19.5 points+rebounds at Boston Celtics

(BetMGM, -110)

Ken Crites: Warning, homer pick! Yes, I'm a Celtics fan. Despite Boston being without Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and possibly Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser, Vegas still has the C's favored by -12.5. Why? Because Boston has been shooting the lights out from three land and the Sixers are in tank mode. All these injuries will force the Celtics to play small ball and jack a ton of threes. Boston already leads the Association in three-point attempts with 48.1 per game (Chicago is second with 43.1). Tonight might see 50+. Drummond is too big and slow to play perimeter defense. In Tuesday's loss at Minnesota, Drummond saw only 19 minutes of run as the T-Wolves threw up 40 three-point attempts. Expect more of the same in Boston tonight. The K-Train is a very pedestrian 8-9 on the season, so feel free to fade.