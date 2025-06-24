Celtics and Blazers swap Holiday for Simons

The Boston Celtics have executed the first major trade since the NBA Finals, sending veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks. This move signals the beginning of an anticipated roster overhaul for the Celtics, especially in the wake of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury.

How the Trade Impacts Boston's Luxury Tax and Salary Cap

For the Celtics, the trade is primarily a strategic financial maneuver, but one that also lands them an intriguing young player. By moving Holiday's substantial contract, which owes him approximately $100 million through 2027-28, Boston is projected to save around $40 million in luxury tax payments next season -- a season in which Tatum will be on the sidelines following his Achilles tear. This helps them significantly in their goal of getting below the second apron of the salary cap. Holiday remains one of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA and a key contributor to Boston's 2024 title, but his age (35) and declining offensive output at his salary weren't ideal for the Celtics' current situation.

Anfernee Simons' Potential Impact on Celtics' Offense

In return, Boston acquires Simons, a 26-year-old scoring guard on an expiring $27.7 million contract. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 20.7 points and 3.3 made threes on 43/37/90 shooting with 4.7 assists in 34.0 minutes. His defense is subpar, but he'll help with the offensive burden placed on the team without Tatum. The expiring contract also provides Boston with future flexibility, whether to re-sign Simons or use him in further trades.

Jrue Holiday's Role with the Portland Trail Blazers

In acquiring Holiday, it seems like the Trail Blazers want a veteran leader and mentor for their young backcourt duo of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, and to bolster the defensive identity established at the end of last season. Holiday's reputation as an exceptional teammate and his championship experience are assets for a rebuilding locker room. However, the financial commitment to Holiday is a concern. His contract eliminates Portland's projected cap space in 2026 and exacerbates existing financial issues, particularly alongside Jerami Grant's large deal. Maybe salary-shedding deals are coming.