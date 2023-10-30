Dr. A's Weekend Recap - Ten Important News & Notes After Week 1

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

For Weekend Recap this season, I'm going to focus on 10 players who made news or noise over the weekend, whether it be good or bad, and the fantasy impacts that result. Here is some of what you may have missed over the weekend while you were watching football.

De'Aaron Fox injures ankle on Sunday night

Fox sprained his right ankle pretty badly late on Sunday night and, after being down for an extended period, walked to the locker room under his own power, got the ankle re-taped and returned to finish the game, as well as the Lakers. He will likely miss a game or two after it swells overnight, and the Kings only have two games next week. I'd normally be telling people to jump on Davion Mitchell, but the injury doesn't appear too severe, and the two-game week ruins Mitchell's chance at a breakout. I'm not even going to start him in my 30-team league.

Additionally, Malik Monk scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime on Sunday and was instrumental in the Kings getting the win over the Lakers. He's averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers through three games off the bench and is widely available in fantasy leagues. Just beware that the Kings only have two games in Week 2.

Jalen Johnson could be a fantasy monster for the Hawks

Saddiq Bey started the first two games for the Hawks, both of which were losses, and came off the bench behind Jalen Johnson on Sunday when the Hawks destroyed the Bucks. Johnson had 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, two steals, a block and two three-pointers on 6-of-10 shooting in the win, while Bey was solid off the pine with 13 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

JJ is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers after three games this season. The key for me with Johnson is how he looks on the court. He has confidence, he has a motor, he has a nose for the basket, and he has game. Johnson is only rostered in 16% of ESPN leagues and 47% of Yahoo! leagues, and now that he's starting and the Hawks play three times this week, it's time to find a way to get Johnson on your roster. He's only going to get better.

Cam Thomas showing no signs of slowing down

Thomas has scored at least 30 points in both of his games this season, one off the bench and the other in a start for Cameron Johnson, who was out on Friday due to a calf injury. Johnson (and Nic Claxton) have already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, and Thomas is averaging 33 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers while hitting 62.5% of his shots. He's simply been ridiculous. The Nets play four times this week, and he's only rostered in 55% of ESPN leagues and 73% of Yahoo! leagues. If he's available in yours, it's time to move. Had I been smart enough to start him in my 30-team league, I would have dominated instead of just scraping by. I won't make that mistake in Week 2.

Dereck Lively is going to be relevant all year

After an exciting debut off the bench, Lively got the start in Game 2 against the Nets on Friday and hit all four of his shots for nine points, two rebounds and a block in just 17 minutes. The Nets were without Nic Claxton (ankle), forcing them to play small ball, which the Mavericks mirrored in return. That might be good news for those of you needing a center, as Lively's quiet night meant that he wasn't scooped up in as many leagues as he would have been had he gone off.

Through two games, he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and a block on a ridiculous 91.7% shooting, and the Mavericks play four times in Week 2. My guess is that Lively will continue to start and see more minutes against the Grizzlies on Monday, and this may be your last call to pick him up. He's rostered in just 17% of ESPN leagues and 51% of Yahoo! Leagues, so go get him if you need a center. Just be aware of his poor free throw shooting (60%), but you can find some comfort in the fact that he shouldn't be a high-volume free throw shooter, meaning your team might be able to survive in that category even if he can't make them.

Shaedon Sharpe is the big winner with Anfernee Simons going down

Anfernee Simons will miss a month or two due to a knee injury, and Sharpe got the start for him on Friday and Sunday. Through three games, Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers and is averaging 38.5 minutes in his two starts. Sharpe is rostered in 63% of ESPN leagues and 77% of Yahoo! leagues, so while he's not likely available on your waiver wire, it should make starting him an easy decision until further notice. More assists would be nice, but maybe they're coming.

Malcolm Brogdon also gets a boost with the absence of Simons and is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 3-pointers in three games. Both players should be rostered everywhere, and the Blazers play four games in Week 2.

Max Strus looks like a different player this season

Strus has long been thought of as nothing more than a three-point specialist, but he's played really well in his three games this season, averaging 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 4.3 triples in nearly 40 minutes per game. Strus is rostered in just 37% of ESPN leagues and 64% of Yahoo! leagues and should be picked up everywhere after going off in two of his three games thus far. And yes, the Cavs play four times in Week 2.

Caris LeVert has a role in Cleveland

Staying in Cleveland, LeVert has gotten better with each game this season, peaking on Saturday with 31 points, five boards, eight assists, a steal and four three-pointers in a loss to the Pacers, his former team. He's averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers through three games, and he's also averaging 35.7 minutes a night. And with a four-game week coming up, he's a must-have player. He's rostered in 35% of ESPN leagues and just 28% of Yahoo! leagues. Go get him.

Obi Toppin is struggling for the Pacers

Toppin was a popular late pick in fantasy drafts but has played just 18.5 minutes in two games thus far, averaging a paltry 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks. There's plenty of time for him to turn it around, and the Pacers play four times this week. But if you're looking for a player to drop to pick up a hot free agent, Toppin might be the guy. The fact that Jalen Smith has been playing well really hurts Toppin, and I'd rather have Smith for four games this week than Toppin, along with all the aforementioned players in this column.

Naz Reid is getting attention

After going for 10 points and four rebounds in the opener, Reid came through with 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four three-pointers on 10-of-14 shooting in 28 minutes against the Heat on Saturday. And yes, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns both played in that game, as Reid went off from the bench. The only bad news is that his big Saturday might have been a fluke, and the Wolves play just three times in Week 2.

James Harden update

Shams Charania posted a breaking news update on Sunday that Harden would attend that night's game against Portland and even sit on the bench with his 'teammates!' Oh boy! I still doubt we see Harden play a game for the Sixers this season, and a trade doesn't seem inevitable at this point, as Philly isn't going to just give him away for nothing. Just keep an eye on news for Harden going forward and keep him on your bench. And if you can steal him from a frustrated manager in a trade, it could pay off down the road. But we have no idea when we might see him on the court for an actual NBA game again.