DraftKings NBA: Monday Game 5 Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

BOS at GSW (-4), O/U: 212

The Warriors stunned the Celtics in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. Stephen Curry came up huge with 43 points, while no other Warriors player scored 20. On the other hand, the Celtics gave a balanced team effort but came up short down the stretch.

Game 5 is crucial for the Warriors, as they do not want to end up down 3-2 on the road. They have momentum on their side and home-court advantage, but each team is 1-1 at home in the series and nothing can be taken for granted.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get more responsibility if Williams is out.

GSW: Otto Porter (foot), Andre Iguodala (knee) - Questionable

Nemanja Bjelica could be up for a boost if Porter and/or Iguodala are sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart ($12,300)

Smart has gone over 35 DK points in three of four games in the series. He logged four steals in the last game and his ability to contribute at both ends of the floor can really boost his overall production.

Jaylen Brown ($15,000)

Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the Finals. He topped 45 DK points in both of the Celtics' wins and he needs to come up big to help his team overcome a major challenge on the road.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($16,500)

Tatum logged 54.3 DK points in Game 4, which marked the first time he topped 50 in the Finals. He has yet to find his groove, shooting just 34 percent from the field in the series, but he has done a good job picking up the rest of his game, averaging 7.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals.

Andrew Wiggins ($11,400)

Wiggins totaled 17 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and a steal in Game 4, amounting to 43.5 DK points - his highest total in the Finals so far. He continues to play a major role for the Warriors, taking on key defensive matchups and contributing offensively.

Al Horford ($10,500)

After a huge performance in Game 1, Horford has slowed down, averaging 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last three games. He needs to step up again to give the Celtics a chance in the series.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry ($17,100)

Curry delivered 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Game 4 to lift the Warriors to a win with their backs to the wall. He has a great chance to keep rolling as the Warriors return home with momentum in their favor. Curry is averaging 34.3 points on 50 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals in the series. He's gone over 50 DK points in three of the four games, including 64.0 in the last game.

Value Picks

Kevon Looney ($9,300)

Looney continues to excel in his role, averaging 7.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals during the Finals.

Draymond Green ($9,900)

Green had his best game of the series in Game 4 with 32.2 DK points. He should be able to stay locked in at home in Game 5.

Grant Williams ($5,700)

Williams is averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the Finals but he is capable of much better, as he averaged 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds through the first three rounds.

Derrick White ($9,600)

White continues to provide clutch play off the bench for Boston, averaging 14.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Finals.

Jordan Poole ($8,700)

Poole topped 20 DK points in both of the Warriors' wins, and he'll need to bring another big effort to give his side the extra push they need in Game 5.

