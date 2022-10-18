DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BOS (-2.5), O/U: 216

LAL at GSW (-6), O/U: 225

The 2022-23 season kicks off with a couple of great matchups. The Sixers-Celtics game should be a tight battle and result in big nights from both sets of starters. Look out for Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams coming off the bench for Boston, while De'Anthony Melton should be a key factor for Philly.

The Lakers' big three has a tall task against the defending champs and will need to come up with vintage performances to beat the odds. New additions Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and Juan Toscano-Anderson are set to debut with their new squad and could turn in good value. On the other side, the Warriors have their secret weapon, Jordan Poole, who can provide a gut punch off the bench after the starters have made their mark.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee) - OUT

Look for Grant Williams and Blake Griffin to pick up extra minutes in the frontcourt.

LAL: Russell Westbrook (hamstring), LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (back) - Probable

Dennis Schroder (thumb), Troy Brown (back) - OUT

Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are in line for added responsibility without Schroder.

GSW: Andre Iguodala (rest) - OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green are go-to options off the Warriors' bench.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($9,400)

Curry will have to deal with the pesky defense of Patrick Beverley. However, he has shown he can excel against the defensive specialist and should be primed for a big night in his home opener.

James Harden ($8,900)

Harden averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. He has a tough matchup against a strong Celtics defense, but he will be at the heart of the Sixers' offense and have plenty of opportunities to fill the stat sheet.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,000)

Tatum put up solid numbers against the 76ers last season, averaging 22.8 points and 12.0 rebounds through four meetings. The Celtics superstar has the benefit of home-court advantage for the season opener, and he will need to come up big to lift his side.

LeBron James ($9,200)

LeBron averaged 38.7 points over three games against the Warriors last season. James will continue to play a central role in the Lakers' success on both ends of the floor and remains a triple-double threat with his high-IQ game.

Anthony Davis ($8,500)

Davis has a size advantage down low against the Warriors and should be able to rack up a few extra rebounds and blocks to boost his numbers. He is expected to be the Lakers' top offensive option and has a chance to make a statement after playing just 40 games last season.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($9,900)

Embiid averaged 24.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through four games against the Celtics last season. The Philly big man is coming off a dominant season in which he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. The addition of P.J. Tucker and another year under Tyrese Maxey's belt gives the Sixers defense a boost, which should help lighten the load for Embiid.

Value Picks

Al Horford ($4,900)

Horford has a tough matchup against Joel Embiid but he held his own in it last season, averaging 7.0 points on 47 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds over three meetings with the 76ers. The veteran big is expected to start and will get a boost without Robert Williams in the lineup.

Grant Williams ($3,900)

The fourth-year big is up for more playing time in the absence of Robert Williams and will be a key piece for the Celtics coming off the bench. GWilliams averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.

Lonnie Walker ($4,200)

Walker is set to make his debut with the Lakers and should see significant usage, as the Lakers will be looking to him as a shot-maker. He averaged 12.1 points on 41 percent shooting, including 31 percent from long range, last season.

Derrick White ($4,100)

White showed he can be a key contributor for the Celtics after his arrival last season. He put up 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes of action during the Celtics' last preseason game.

De'Anthony Melton ($4,200)

Melton is set to make his debut with the 76ers and will provide them with solid guard play off the bench. He averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.