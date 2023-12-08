Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

George playing more has enabled him to provide 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per game as a starter. Why is a player producing like that

The Jazz have already turned the keys over to George. After beginning the season as a member of the second unit, he has started each of the last 13 games. He's not a token starter, either, averaging 30 minutes per game in his new role.

Robinson has been dialed in from deep, shooting 43.6 percent from behind the arc. That has enabled him to average 15.0 points and 3.1 three-pointers per game. A pleasant surprise has been his career-high 2.9 assists per game. Even when Tyler Herro (ankle) does eventually return, Robinson has likely locked himself into a significant role.

Robinson looks to have turned around his career. Injuries forced the Heat to give him added playing time during the playoffs last season, and he came through with some good shooting performances. The same situation has unfolded this season with several players missing games. The result has been Robinson logging 30 minutes per game.

After a light week because of the In-Season Tournament, Week 8 brings a packed slate in the NBA. All teams will play either three or four games. For those looking to find some reinforcements on the waiver wire, consider adding the following players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (52% available)

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (56% available)

George playing more has enabled him to provide 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per game as a starter. Why is a player producing like that even still available on waivers? The problem has been him shooting 33.8 percent from the field for the season. That makes him tough to roster in category leagues. However, for those who are desperate for assists or play in points leagues, George is a viable player to add off waivers.

Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns (57% available)

Injuries continue to hammer the Suns. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) still haven't played together in a game yet. Beal returned to practice this week and appears to be getting close to suiting up again. However, Durant has been ruled out for at least Friday's matchup with the Kings. Joining him on the sidelines for that game will be Grayson Allen (groin).

Gordon has logged 32 minutes per game for the shorthanded Suns. While his numbers haven't jumped off the page, his averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 three-pointers shouldn't be ignored. He is even shooting 46.8 percent from the field. The Suns are scheduled to play four games in Week 8, so Gordon should play enough to be worth rostering.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls (60% available)

The Bulls are on a three-game winning streak despite Zach LaVine (foot) missing each of those contests. Caruso has battled a toe injury of his own, and his all-out style of play on defense does make him somewhat injury-prone. He has never appeared in more than 67 games in a season.

Even with LaVine out, the Bulls probably don't want to play Caruso a ton of minutes. However, he can still approach 30 minutes a game on a nightly basis. In just 24 minutes per game for the season, he has averaged 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers. Don't count on him to provide much elsewhere, but those in need of steals and three-pointers should consider adding Caruso for the Bulls' four-game week.

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat (77% available)

A knee injury forced Martin to miss 10 straight games for the Heat. When he did make his return, the Heat eased him back into action, having him average 18 minutes over his first five games. After he showed how valuable he could be during their playoff run last season, it was only a matter of time before the team put him back into a significant role.

In the last five games, Martin has averaged 30 minutes. He took full advantage of his expanded role, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers during that span. He has been aided by the absence of Herro, but his boost in playing time could stick, given he logged 29 minutes per game last season. For those who play in deeper formats, Martin is a very appealing option to add.

Derrick Jones, Dallas Mavericks (86% available)

The Mavericks are the fifth team that Jones has played for since entering the league in the 2016-17 season. He has never had an overly significant role, especially the last two seasons with him averaging 18 and 14 minutes per game, respectively, for the Bulls. Jones played a bit more for the Mavericks to begin this season, averaging 22 minutes over his first 16 games.

The reason to consider adding Jones is that injuries have enabled him to average 31 minutes over the last four games. He turned that opportunity into 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers per game. Josh Green (elbow) is expected to miss multiple weeks, which opens up a door for Jones to remain in this expanded role. The Mavericks will play four games in each of the next four weeks, so Jones has the potential to provide extended value.