Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Ingram Sidelined, Maximizing the Schedule, Late-Season Gems + More

Nikola Jokic (back/hip) missed Saturday's game and is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies. DeAndre Jordan started and had 11 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block on Saturday and could be a useful DFS or deep-league option on Monday if Jokic is out again.

So here are the teams who play four times in each of the final three weeks that you should be targeting players from: ATL, CHA, DAL, GSW, HOU, LAC, NYK, OKC & SAC - That's it.

The two-game weeks are over for the season, thank goodness, and now it's time to think about maximizing games played for the final run. I lost a big game on Sunday, blowing a 7-2 lead, because my opponent out-gamed me 9-4 on Sunday and all of them went off. It was an incredibly close matchup and I bet I could have won had I done a better games-played management job.

It's officially fantasy playoffs time and Sunday had huge implications in that realm, as Zion Williamson and Khris Middleton went off, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama are showing up on injury reports, and some no-namers in Detroit are suddenly making big news. And we may have seen the last of Brandon Ingram for the regular season due to a knee injury.

Maximize your games played with 4-4-4

Nikola Jokic held out on Saturday, iffy for Monday

Victor Wembanyama questionable Monday

Victor Wembanyama is dealing with a sprained left ankle and will likely be a game-time call against the Suns on Monday. He's staring a four-game week in the face with a ton of fantasy championships on the line so this is a pretty big deal. He struggled on Saturday against the Suns and Zach Collins should become the man if Wemby sits this one out. No back-to-backs for the Spurs this week as they play on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Brandon Ingram out for two weeks

Brandon Ingram has been shut down for the next two weeks due to a bone contusion in his left knee. He actually made it through most of the season in one piece but leaves his fantasy managers just when they needed him most. Zion Williamson went crazy in his absence on Sunday, Tre Murphy and Naji Marshall are both going to get more run, CJ McCollum gets a boost and it will trickle all the way down to Jose Alvarado, who has played 21 and 31 minutes in each of his last two games to mixed results.

Immanuel Quickley without a timetable

Immanuel Quickley last played on Sunday, March 17 and has been out for personal reasons with no timetable for his return. We are due for a fresh update any time now but fantasy managers are going to have to just hope it happens before lineups lock on Monday. Bruce Brown has been filling in for Quickley and Gary Trent and Gradey Dick also get a boost as long as he's out. Brown had 11 points and six boards in 33 minutes on Saturday, Trent scored 31 and Dick had 21 points in Friday's loss to OKC.

Naz Reid

Naz Reid is apparently not going away and racked up 20 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in Sunday's win over the Warriors and should be locked in the rest of the way, especially given the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Khris Middleton

I was also facing Middleton on Sunday and absolutely wrecked me with his only triple-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Thunder. Clutch and painful over here.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is going to eat with Ingram out for the next two weeks and was another foe I faced on Sunday who had a ridiculous game. He tied his season high of 36 points and added seven rebounds, six dimes and two steals on 13-of-14 shooting. Of course he did.

Chimezie Metu, James Wiseman making noise for Pistons

Chimezie Metu and James Wiseman both started for the Pistons on Sunday and both of them played well. Metu had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes and Wiseman added 15 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. Jalen Duren was out with back spasms and the Pistons are packing it in so there should be plenty of streamer and deep-league options in Detroit over the next three weeks. If these guys are starting for the Pistons they should be starting for fantasy teams, as well.

Evan Mobley is back

Evan Mobley quietly made his return for the Cavaliers on Sunday and had 15 points, four rebounds and two 3-pointers in 21 minutes. He hadn't played since March 5 due to an ankle injury so it may be baby steps for another game or two but at least he's out there.

Good luck in Championship Week!