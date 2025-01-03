Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 12 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Despite the Raptors now having a relatively injury-free lineup, Dick has been able to maintain a steady role as a member of the starting unit. He has scored at least 14 points in seven of his past eight games, adding 11 steals and 19 three-pointers in that time. The return of players like Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will obviously have an impact on Dick's opportunities, especially on the offensive end of the court. However, Dick has proven himself to be a serviceable defensive presence, currently averaging 1.0 steals per game. Although the volume of shot attempts could fall, there is a chance this becomes a situation of quality over quantity. Until proven otherwise, Dick remains a viable

Welcome to 2025 and with it, Week 12 in fantasy basketball. After a hectic month, the schedule settles down as we march towards the trade deadline, followed by the All-Star break. For many, we are now basically halfway through the regular season. This gives managers a sample size decent enough to base the direction of their fantasy squad. Streaming continues to be a viable strategy for anyone who has the luxury of doing so. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Welcome to 2025 and with it, Week 12 in fantasy basketball. After a hectic month, the schedule settles down as we march towards the trade deadline, followed by the All-Star break. For many, we are now basically halfway through the regular season. This gives managers a sample size decent enough to base the direction of their fantasy squad. Streaming continues to be a viable strategy for anyone who has the luxury of doing so. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (44% rostered)

Despite the Raptors now having a relatively injury-free lineup, Dick has been able to maintain a steady role as a member of the starting unit. He has scored at least 14 points in seven of his past eight games, adding 11 steals and 19 three-pointers in that time. The return of players like Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett will obviously have an impact on Dick's opportunities, especially on the offensive end of the court. However, Dick has proven himself to be a serviceable defensive presence, currently averaging 1.0 steals per game. Although the volume of shot attempts could fall, there is a chance this becomes a situation of quality over quantity. Until proven otherwise, Dick remains a viable 12-team asset.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (43% rostered)

To this point, it's fair to say it's been an underwhelming season for Thompson since returning to the court just over a month ago. While expectations were certainly capped as a result of his health issues, the hope was that Thompson would be a key piece for a rebuilding Pistons team. Despite the relative success of the team, Thompson has been utilized in a limited role off the bench, averaging 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.0 minutes per game. However, Jaden Ivey suffered a potentially season-ending leg injury Wednesday, clearing the path for Thompson to step into a larger role, either off the bench or as a starter. His overall skill set remains limited, thanks largely to his struggles on the offensive end. With that said, he can be an elite defender who provides excellent out-of-position rebounds. He won't be for everyone but should his strengths fit your build, feel free to give him a look.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (31% rostered)

Seen as a potential late-round flier coming into the season, Henderson has struggled for consistency, not helped by the fact he missed seven games due to injury. While he has been outside the top 250 for the entire season, when condensed down to the past two weeks, we see a player who appears to be gaining confidence on both ends of the floor. During that time, he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per game. He has played at least 29 minutes in three of the past four games, handing out at least six assists in all four. Although there are a couple of glaring holes in his fantasy game, it makes sense for Portland to try and get him on the floor as much as possible, assuming they view him as a key piece of their future. If you need assists and steals, with a smattering of points, look no further than Henderson.

Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks (16% rostered)

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks (26% rostered)

Once again, I'm grouping Dinwiddie and Grimes together, with both players still drastically under-rostered. As discussed last week, Luka Doncic is set to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, something that could hypothetically keep him sidelined until the All-Star break. Dinwiddie and Grimes have and should continue to play a significant role as the Mavericks look to stay afloat.

Over the past week, Dinwiddie has averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per game, including a performance that yielded just eight points and two assists. He has started three consecutive games and has to be rostered in more leagues moving forward.

While not as impressive, Grimes has also played well over the past seven days, averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game. His overall value is largely reliant on points and threes, making him slightly less appealing than Dinwiddie. However, Dallas is going to need him to score regularly, giving him a safe enough floor to also be rostered in most leagues.

Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings (6% rostered)

It's been a frustrating season for anyone invested in Ellis, having been used sparingly at times and at one point, falling out of the rotation altogether. With Doug Christie now at the helm, Ellis has played at least 20 minutes in two straight games after playing fewer than 15 minutes in the previous four contests. His most recent performance resulted in six combined steals and blocks to go with three triples in a season-high 38 minutes. Unsurprisingly, the Kings emerged victorious, with Ellis arguably the most impactful player on the court, especially on the defensive end. It should be noted that Keegan Murray was sidelined for that game, meaning Ellis' role moving forward remains somewhat of a mystery. If you are willing to take a chance on common sense, Ellis is definitely worth a flier, even in standard formats.

Drop Candidates