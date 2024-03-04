Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit: Can We Cash in on a Five-Game Week for Brooklyn?

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 19th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

As we hit the home stretch, a total of 16 teams play four times during Week 19, while 13 teams will suit up three times, leaving one team with five games. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Five Games: BKN

Four Games: ATL, CHI, CLE, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, WAS

Three Games: BOS, CHA, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, IND, NOP, NYK, PHO, SAS, TOR, UTA

Guards

Consider starting: Dennis Schroder, BKN (79% ROS, 46% START)

Opponents: MEM, PHI, @DET, @CHA, @CLE

Although he isn't the most attractive fantasy asset, five games this week should be enough to get Schroder over the hump. He has started the past four games for the Nets, averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.5 three-pointers. Whether it be coincidentally or not, the Nets have also won three of those four games, potentially solidifying his position in the starting unit. Assuming he plays all five games, Schroder makes for a solid enough starting option, even in slightly shallower formats.

Consider starting: Duncan Robinson, MIA (44% ROS, 20% START)

Opponents: DET, @DAL, @OKC, WAS

Much like Schroder, Robinson has been a regular piece in the opening unit over the past two weeks, starting in six of the previous seven games. He has scored at least 12 points in six of the last seven, while handing out 11 assists in the other. The Heat continue to deal with a few injuries, clearing a path for Robinson after he fell off the radar a little over a month ago. Although his overall fantasy game is quite limited, Robinson is typically a consistent source of three-pointers, with an ability to chip in on the defensive end from time to time.

Consider sitting: Tre Mann, CHA (55% ROS, 22% START)

Opponents: ORL, @WAS, BKN

Despite starting every game since being traded from the Thunder, Mann has seen his production dip over the past two weeks. He has scored single digits in four of the past five games, handing out more than five assists only once in that time. With that said, he has managed to contribute on the defensive end of the floor, tallying a combined 16 steals in 10 appearances. His steal numbers should be enough to keep him on the standard league radar, but with only three games slated for Week 19, he is someone to consider moving to the bench, unless you simply need a boost in steals.

Forwards

Consider starting: Cam Johnson, BKN (77% ROS, 50% START)

Opponents: MEM, PHI, @DET, @CHA, @CLE

Another player who benefits from a rare five-game week, Johnson is trending up at the right time of the season. He has been the 77th-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging 14.8 points to go with 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.7 triples. He has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time all season, providing the Nets with a much-needed scoring punch. Despite what can only be described as a disappointing season, Johnson could be a sneaky addition to your starting lineup, especially if he can continue to build on his recent performances.

Consider sitting: Jeremy Sochan, SAS (75% ROS, 35% START)

Opponents: @HOU, @SAC, @GSW

Although he has played much better since being moved back to the forward position, Sochan remains one of the most inconsistent players in the league. We need only look back at the past week to see just how up and down his production can be. He recorded a 21-and-10 double-double against the Thunder, only two nights removed from contributing a single assist with nothing else in 16 minutes against the Timberwolves. While he typically does just enough to remain on a 12-team roster, managers should have no concerns when deciding whether to move him to the bench for an upcoming week with just three games, all of which are on the road.

Consider sitting: Aaron Nesmith, IND (45% ROS, 13% START)

Opponents: @DAL, MIN, @ORL

The month began with Nesmith returning after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, since playing in back-to-back games with very little fanfare. One of the more under-the-radar success stories to come out of this season, Nesmith has proven his worth on both ends of the floor. However, his production has decreased in recent times, placing him outside the top 190 over the past month. Given he is working his way back from injury, it could be another couple of games until we see Nesmith back to his best. At a time in the season when managers are seeking as much production as possible, it makes sense to at least consider shifting him to the bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Marvin Bagley, WAS (78% ROS, 53% START)

Opponents: @UTA, ORL, CHA, @MIA

Since Daniel Gafford was moved to Dallas before the trade deadline, Bagley has stepped into the starting role in Washington. To no one's surprise, his production has been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. However, he has scored double-digits in four of the past five games, two of which exceeded the 20-point mark. He is the 82nd-ranked player over the past month, averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds to go with 1.9 combined steals and blocks. While this is a case of quantity over quality, Bagley is likely to do enough to at least break even come the end of the week.

Consider sitting: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK (79% ROS, 31% START)

Opponents: ATL, ORL, PHI

Hartenstein continues to deal with an ongoing Achilles issue, impacting him in terms of both minutes played and production. Even though he has played in five of the last six games, he has only played 25 minutes once and hasn't scored more than eight points in any game. Being a high-volume rebounder who can contribute in both steals and blocks makes him a viable asset even in limited minutes. However, with only three games coming up in the next seven days, he makes for a risky starter given the uncertainty surrounding his playing time.