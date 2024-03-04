Fantasy Basketball: Week 19 Start/Sit, including Lauri Markkanen, Andre Drummond and Max Strus

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, focusing often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

We're set for what shapes up as a fantasy-friendly Week 19 in terms of schedule, as we have the double benefit of an absence of any two-game weeks and one team, the Nets, with five games on their ledger. We also have more four-game clubs than those with just three opportunities to take the court and a robust selection of players with lower roster/start rates at guard and forward that are viable options.

We're set for what shapes up as a fantasy-friendly Week 19 in terms of schedule, as we have the double benefit of an absence of any two-game weeks and one team, the Nets, with five games on their ledger. We also have more four-game clubs than those with just three opportunities to take the court and a robust selection of players with lower roster/start rates at guard and forward that are viable options.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, focusing often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FIVE GAMES: Brooklyn Nets

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 19:

Guards

Start: Max Strus, Cavaliers

42% start rate

Strus can certainly be a bit volatile with his production, so rostering him can sometimes have a bit of roller coaster quality to it. However, the emerging wing has provided career-best numbers across the board this season and is entering a four-game week with the possibility of playing at least one more game without Donovan Mitchell (knee). Strus has four tallies of 14 points or greater in the last seven games, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a consideration with a full schedule.

Start: Dennis Schroder, Nets

50% start rate

Schroder is one of the aforementioned beneficiaries of a five-game week, and he checks into that appealing scenario essentially guaranteed at least one more start at shooting guard with Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back/leg) already ruled out for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies. Schroder should continue to enjoy a robust role under any scenario, considering he's delivered 17.5 points (on 52 percent shooting, including 73.7 percent from three-point range), 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 28 minutes per contest in the four consecutive starts he's drawn coming into the game against Memphis.

ALSO CONSIDER: Caleb Martin, Heat (12% roster rate); Norman Powell, Clippers (35% start rate)

Sit: Mike Conley, Timberwolves

58% start rate

Conley is the rare case of a four-game player who merits some consideration for a seat on the bench. The veteran guard offers adequate but thoroughly replaceable production, and when he turns in a dud, it can be pretty significant. There are no less than two examples in his last three games alone, as he's produced four and zero points in that pair of contests. Conley has seven single-digit scoring totals overall in addition to the scoreless game over his last 13 contests. Although he's certainly capable of offering some respectable numbers in assists, better production can often be had from similarly talented four-game options and even some three-game guards.

Forwards

Start: Rui Hachimura, Lakers

27% roster rate

Despite sharing the floor with a trio of high-usage options, Hachimura has increasingly found a way to make his mark since entering the first unit, averaging 17.6 points (on 59.5 percent shooting, including 50 percent from three-point range) and 4.3 rebounds across 32.4 minutes per contest over his last nine games. The frequent lack of diversification in his fantasy production is admittedly less than ideal, but as the aforementioned stat line demonstrates, Hachimura can be a legitimately fruitful streaming contributor in offensive categories. Moreover, he's encouragingly averaged 12.3 shot attempts per contest in that nine-game sample, compared to just 8.5 in the 39 games he'd played leading into that period.

Start: Jalen Johnson, Hawks

41% start rate

It's surprising to find Johnson back under a 50 percent start rate, considering the breakout he's enjoyed this season, his secure starting power forward role and the fact Trae Young (finger) will continue to be sidelined this coming four-game week. The young big finished Week 18 with an atypical seven-point performance against the Nets on Saturday night, but he'd put up 16.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest in the nine games prior. That stretch is just one of many this season where Johnson has made meaningful contributions across the stat sheet, and it's also worth noting he's averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes without Young on the floor this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: De'Andre Hunter, Hawks (21% start rate); Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers (21% roster rate)

Sit: Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

74% start rate

Markkanen is one of those players who is never saddled with this designation outside of extremely extenuating circumstances, but that's just the scenario that applies this week. The talented forward was going to have only three games to work with anyhow, and he's now down to two at most after already having been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards with a quad contusion. It isn't inconceivable the injury could linger into Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls, making Markkanen pretty risky this week despite his upside.

CENTERS

Start: Wendell Carter, Magic

47% start rate

The first three months or so of Carter's season included a series of sits and starts due to his injury issues, but the big man has finally been blessed with better health and settled into a rhythm as a result. Carter particularly seemed to flip the switch to open February, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest over his last 13 games. The 2018 seventh-overall pick of the Bulls has even shown some nifty floor-spacing prowess in that span, shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range on an average of 2.9 attempts from behind the arc. A four-game schedule that includes particularly favorable positional matchups against the Hornets, Wizards and Pacers makes him all the more appealing this week.

Start: Andre Drummond, Bulls

43% start rate

There have been times when it's seemed Drummond's days as a front-line fantasy producer were behind him, but he's found a way to alter that perception frequently this season. The veteran big man has put together some performances in line with his days as a dominant scorer and rebounder in Detroit, mustering three games with 23 boards or more and a quartet of 20-plus point tallies as well. One of those memorable nights came just two games ago in the form of a 17-point, 26-rebound, three-block effort against the Cavaliers, and he'll head into Chicago's four-game slate with five double-doubles in his last 10 games alone.

ALSO CONSIDER: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets (7% roster rate)

Sit: Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks

70% roster rate

Hartenstein hasn't been able to replicate some of the impressive numbers he'd put up in a few games during late January and early February, with an Achilles injury that seems to be lingering partly playing a role. Hartenstein is averaging a modest 5.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 21 minutes over his last five games, with his playing time being managed to an extent. With only three games to work with this coming week, there doesn't seem to be a particularly high amount of risk in giving him a seat on your bench.