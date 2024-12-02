Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Start/Sit: Is Goga a Go or a Gone?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

After barely featuring over the first four weeks of the season, Micic has been thrust into the starting role following injuries to LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann . Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks, leaving Micic as the last man standing when it comes to point guard depth. He has started each of the two previous games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 33

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Week 7 is upon us. Thankfully, we return to a somewhat typical schedule before heading into the In-Season Tournament finals, bringing with it a week with far fewer games. However, staying focused on this week, we have 21 teams suiting up four times, with the remaining nine teams slated for three games. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Week 7 is upon us. Thankfully, we return to a somewhat typical schedule before heading into the In-Season Tournament finals, bringing with it a week with far fewer games. However, staying focused on this week, we have 21 teams suiting up four times, with the remaining nine teams slated for three games. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, IND, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, WAS

Three Games: BKN, DAL, DET, HOU, NYK, OKC, POR, TOR, UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Vasilije Micic, CHA

Opponents: PHI, @NYK, CLE, @IND

After barely featuring over the first four weeks of the season, Micic has been thrust into the starting role following injuries to LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann. Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks, leaving Micic as the last man standing when it comes to point guard depth. He has started each of the two previous games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 33 minutes per game. Although his offensive game is somewhat limited, the Hornets are going to need production anywhere they can get it. His value is going to be primarily tied to assists, but as we saw in the last game, he does have the ability to score from the perimeter, as well as chip in on the defensive end.

Consider starting: Mike Conley, MIN

Opponents: LAL, @LAC, @GSW, @GSW

Following an underwhelming start to the season, Conley appears to have distanced himself from both Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker when it comes to point guard minutes. The Timberwolves experimented with different rotations to begin the season, presumably as a way of limiting Conley's minutes to preserve him for later in the campaign. Having won only eight of their first 19 games, things in Minnesota have gone from bad to worse. Since returning from a minor toe injury, Conley has played 32 and 33 minutes in each of the past two games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. His presence on the floor seems to be something they need to embrace, meaning he should be back on the radar as a must-start player.

Consider sitting: Keyonte George, UTA

Opponents: @OKC, @POR, @SAC

Despite averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 assists over the past two weeks, George continues to struggle in a number of other areas. Over that time, he is outside the top 200 in standard nine-category formats, thanks largely to his lack of defensive contributions and poor field goal percentage. His role is secure, that much we can be sure of. The Jazz have won only four games this season, and yet, George continues to play in excess of 32 minutes on most nights. The scoring and assists are nice, but in a week when the majority of teams play four times, George is someone to consider shifting to the bench, assuming you can rotate in someone with comparable upside who plays four times.

Forwards

Consider starting: Dalton Knecht, LAL

Opponents: @MIN, @MIA, @ATL, POR

After a quiet start to his rookie campaign, Knecht has forced his way into the starting lineup for the Lakers, providing them with some much-needed floor spacing. An injury to Rui Hachimura presented Knecht with his first opportunity to start, a situation that yielded four consecutive double-digit games, including a career-high 37 points against the Jazz. He moved back to the bench when Hachimura was cleared to return. However, Knecht has since joined him in the starting lineup. He has played at least 30 minutes in three straight games, an indication that the coaching staff are comfortable putting him on the floor when it matters. His overall value is heavily tied up in points and threes, although he has recorded at least six rebounds in each of the past three games. Despite an element of uncertainty regarding his production, Knecht is certainly someone to consider as a starting option this week.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, DET

Opponents: MIL, @BOS, @NYK

Harris has been nothing but disappointing this season, averaging just 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals and blocks per game, leaving him outside the top 100 in standard leagues. Those numbers look even worse over the past week, continuing what has been a very frustrating campaign. It is definitely too soon to say he is washed. However, when compared to last season, he certainly looks lethargic. The Pistons only have three games this week, with all three coming against formidable opponents, including Boston, Milwaukee and New York. Given the low ceiling, managers are well within their rights to consider moving Harris to the bench.

Consider sitting: Deni Avdija, POR

Opponents: @LAC, UTA, @LAL

Predicting the Portland rotation is tough at the best of times. Having fallen out of favor three weeks ago, Avdija was able to slowly push for more minutes. He logged at least 30 minutes in four consecutive games prior to Sunday, averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. However, the return of Jerami Grant sent Avdija back to the bench ahead of Sunday's game against the Mavericks. While he did end up seeing 29 minutes, the fact that Anfernee Simons fouled out can't be overlooked. Given his recent production, benching Avdija is not a decision that should be taken lightly. His short-term role is one that comes with some doubt, which is potentially reason enough to go with someone who is assured of 30+ minutes per night.

Centers

Consider starting: Goga Bitadze, ORL

Opponents: @NYK, @PHI, @PHI, PHO

A foot injury to Wendell Carter afforded Bitadze a promotion, sliding into the starting lineup, where he was able to put up standard league value. Over the past month, he has averaged 9.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals and blocks, good enough for a top-55 ranking. The return of Carter was presumably going to signal the end of Bitadze's run as a standard league asset. However, in a strange turn of events, it has done just the opposite. Since Carter returned, Bitadze has seen more playing time, continuing to start at center while Carter plays as the starting power forward. In those three games, Bitadze has put up 10.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocks, numbers which make him a must-start player in anyone's book.

Consider sitting: Jalen Duren, DET

Opponents: MIL, @BOS, @NYK

Not unlike his aforementioned teammate Tobias Harris, Duren has been a disappointment thus far, falling well short of where projections had him. Across 20 games, he is averaging 8.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 24.0 minutes per game. Not only is the lack of production concerning, the fact he is splitting minutes with Isaiah Stewart only complicates matters. Duren has flashed just enough to warrant holding in most leagues, although it is very tight. An unfavorable schedule this week is just the push managers need when it comes to deciding whether to sit or start. For those struggling to read between the lines, sitting is likely the correct choice.