Fantasy Basketball Week 8 Start/Sit: Are Derrick Jones and Malik Monk here to stay?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the eighth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Six teams play three times during week eight, with all other teams going around four times. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Three Games: LAL, MEM, MIN, OKC, ORL, TOR

Two Games: N/A

Guards

Consider starting: Malik Monk, SAC (66% ROS, 32% START)

Opponents: BKN, @LAC, OKC, UTA

Despite coming off the bench, Monk has been a steady source of points for the Kings, averaging 19.2 per game over the past two weeks. He has been a top-50 player over that span, firmly outplaying Kevin Huerter. He is also averaging a career-high 4.7 assists per game this season, an interesting wrinkle when it comes to his overall upside. With four games on the slate, he might be worth inserting into starting lineups, especially if you need both points and assists.

Consider sitting: Mike Conley, MIN (81% ROS, 50% START)

Opponents: @NOP, @DAL, IND

Conley has been fantastic for the Timberwolves to start the season, playing in every game and looking like a key piece for them moving forward. He has scored at least 14 points in three straight games, his first such stretch of the season. Although he is the 61st-ranked player in standard leagues, his value is built on assists and threes with low turnovers from the point guard position. While he is a clear must-roster player, the fact he could be considered a low-volume producer does at least put him in the discussion to be benched with only three games scheduled.

Consider sitting: Josh Giddey, OKC (95% ROS, 53% START)

Opponents: UTA, @SAC, @DEN

Unlike Conley, Giddey has been a disaster this season. To this point, he is putting up career-low numbers across the board, sitting well outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues. The Thunder are rolling along nicely and given their success, it does feel as though Giddey is on the outside looking in when it comes to playing a 30-minute-per-night role. Rankings are not the be-all and end-all when it comes to determining whether a player should be rostered. However, in this case, shifting him to the bench for the week feels like a failsafe move.

Forwards

Consider starting: Derrick Jones Jr., DAL (23% ROS, 13% START)

Opponents: @MEM, LAL, MIN, @POR

We've seen this movie before. Jones teases us with his fantasy-friendly game, only to fall off a cliff as soon as he's added. Knowing whether this is real is not something even the most educated managers can predict. The 75th-ranked player over the past two weeks, Jones is averaging 14.2 points with 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers. The Mavericks are dealing with multiple injuries, and Luka Doncic has expressed a liking for Jones. What better time than now to roll the dice on a player who can certainly contribute across multiple categories?

Consider starting: Patrick Williams, CHI (42% ROS, 19% START)

Opponents: @MIL, DEN, @MIA, @MIA

After a terrible start to the season, Williams has been able to build nice momentum over the past eight games. He has scored double-digits in seven of the eight games, logging at least 28 minutes in all seven. Given his track record, managers have every right to be skeptical when it comes to sustainable value. The Bulls are a team that is going nowhere, and moving off some sizable contracts could very well be on the cards. Much like Jones, Williams comes with an element of risk, but perhaps this is a sign that he is finally about to realize his potential after all.

Consider sitting: OG Anunoby, TOR (96% ROS, 64% START)

Opponents: @NYK, ATL, ATL

Anunoby is another player who has had a rough start to the season, falling well short of the mark when it comes to preseason valuations. He is the 106th-ranked player this season, compiling averages of just 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 46.0 percent shooting from the floor and 66.7 percent from the line. There is reason to suggest he turns things around at some point, given what we know who can do on the defensive end of the floor. While that could very well be this week, with only three games on the card, going with a player who has at least demonstrated an ounce of promise this season could be a viable option.

Centers

Consider starting: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK (11% ROS, 5% START)

Opponents: TOR, @UTA, @PHO, @LAC

Hartenstein has been solid enough in a bench role this season, sitting just outside the top 200 in standard leagues with averages of 5.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 combined steals and blocks. Starting him this week comes down to whether or not Mitchell Robinson is cleared to play. Having already been ruled out Monday, Hartenstein should get the starting nod and is coming off a season-high 16 rebounds. It's a risky move given we have no idea if Robinson will miss additional time, but if you can afford to step out onto that ledge, Hartenstein could prove to be a sneaky lineup move.

Consider sitting: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL (55% ROS, 20% START)

Opponents: DEN, @TOR, @TOR, @CLE

Another player who continues to come off the bench, Okongwu has been one of the more frustrating fantasy assets this season. In 23.0 minutes per night, he is averaging 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, good enough for top-130 value. The upside is clear, but it doesn't appear as though he is going to supplant Clint Capela anytime soon. Despite having four games this week, Okongwu simply hasn't been doing enough to warrant a starting spot, especially when there are so many other players with a comparable slate.