Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, February 14

Best Bets

Jaren Jackson over 1.5 blocks (+120) vs. Rockets

BetMGM, 4:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Houston is surrendering the most blocked shots to centers over the past 30 days. Even though JJJ isn't blocking shots quite at the rate he did last year, he's still one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. In three previous matchups against Houston, he's averaging 2.0 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell O6.5 assists (+110) at Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Lakers will be down LeBron James tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, so it's all systems go for Russell, who continues to play well over the last month-plus. With James off the court this season, Russell picks up roughly 3.7 more assists per 36 minutes, and he's gone well over this number in each of James' last three absences, posting 10.6 APG in those games. Utah is also allowing a league-high 32.7 assists per game – about 5.5 assists above league-average -- over its last 10 contests.

Herb Jones O1.5 steals + blocks (-130) vs. Wizards

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This bet is partially about targeting a mistake-prone Wizards team and partially about capitalizing on Jones' recent resurgence. The defensive ace went through a long stretch in which he was barely averaging 1.0 combined blocks/steals, but he's roared back with 10 steals alone over his last three games. While Jones has gone six straight games without a block, he still has one in 30 of 49 games this season. Meanwhile, the Wizards are surrendering 8.2 steals per game over their last five (eighth-most) as well as 6.4 blocks (seventh-most). For the season, Jones ranks 13th in the NBA in steal rate and seventh among non-centers in block rate. If you like Jones to go for multiple steals for the fourth straight game – the Pelicans are down Dyson Daniels and could be without Zion Williamson -- you can get his O1.5 steals at +170.

Jalen Johnson O15.5 points at Charlotte (-120)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Hawks are basically guaranteed to play a high-scoring game every single night, and I don't expect that to change against one of the NBA's worst defenses in Charlotte. Really, both teams are terrible on defense, but the Hawks do hold the NBA's best offensive rating (124.8), by a wide margin, over the last 10 games. Johnson's scoring has been down of late – he's gone under 15.5 in three of the last five – but on balance he's gone over in nine of the last 13 games, averaging 17.2 PPG on 46.6 shooting during that run. I do lean over on the game total (238.5), as well. Ten of Atlanta's last 11 have gone over that number, but a general lack of trust in the Hornets' offense (28th in ORTG this month) would push be toward the Hawks' team total (122.5, -115) as the better bet.

Three-way parlay: Tyler Herro 2+ made threes (-600) + Buddy Hield 3+ made threes (-280) + Bam Adebayo 8+ rebounds (-700) for -118 total

FanDuel 2:50 PM ET

Michael Gillow: Herro has made at least two threes in each of his last 15 appearances and should continue to see more of the ball with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier out. Hield has made at least four threes in each of his first three games with Philadelphia, and the 76ers will have to rely on three-point shooting to get past Miami without Joel Embiid. Adebayo is averaging 10.5 rebounds over his last contest and hauled in 15 boards on Christmas against an Embiid-less 76ers.