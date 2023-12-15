NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 15

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
December 15, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Myles Turner over 28.5 points + rebounds at Wizards (-120)

FanDuel, 3:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has a blistering 260.5 over/under, and the Wizards are allowing both the most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Turner has turned a corner with his rebounding over the past 10 games, never dipping below 8 in a game, averaging 18.0 points and 9.1 boards in 29.7 minutes during this stretch.

Joel Embiid over 1.5 blocks vs. Pistons (-120)

BetMGM, 3:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Though Embiid didn't have a block when these teams faced off Wednesday, I think he'll get a couple now. The Pistons are allowing the second-most blocks to opposing centers, and Embiid is blocking 2.1 shots at home compared to 1.4 on the road (Wednesday's game being in Detroit).

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
