NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 15

Best Bets

Myles Turner over 28.5 points + rebounds at Wizards (-120)

FanDuel, 3:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game has a blistering 260.5 over/under, and the Wizards are allowing both the most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Turner has turned a corner with his rebounding over the past 10 games, never dipping below 8 in a game, averaging 18.0 points and 9.1 boards in 29.7 minutes during this stretch.

Joel Embiid over 1.5 blocks vs. Pistons (-120)

BetMGM, 3:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Though Embiid didn't have a block when these teams faced off Wednesday, I think he'll get a couple now. The Pistons are allowing the second-most blocks to opposing centers, and Embiid is blocking 2.1 shots at home compared to 1.4 on the road (Wednesday's game being in Detroit).