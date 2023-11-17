NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, November 17

Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
November 17, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

5-Leg Same Game Parlay: Lakers moneyline + Cam Reddish over 1.5 steals + Anthony Davis over 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks (+1000) at Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 12:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland is one of the worst teams at guarding centers in the NBA. The Blazers allow the most points, third-most rebounds, and most blocks per game to opposing centers. I'm banking on Davis having a big bounceback game and fueling a Lakers victory. Portland is also allowing the second-most total steals to opponents in general, and Reddish is leading the Lakers in deflections (2.8), and that's just in his season average of 23.7 minutes. He's started the past four games and has averaged 2.8 steals in 30.8 minutes.

Jalen Brunson over 5.5 assists (-110) at Wizards

DraftKings, 12:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the biggest pace-up spot possible for the slowest-paced Knicks, who are going up against the league's fastest team in the Wizards. That bodes well for Brunson, as Washington also allows the most assists per game to opposing point guards. On the season, he's averaging 4.6 dimes and has gone for 6 or more assists in three of his past five games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 threes (-115) at Pelicans

DraftKings, 12:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Not only do the Pelicans allow the most three-point attempts in the NBA, they allow the second-most corner three-point attempts as a percentage of opponent shots. KCP takes 20% of his shots from the corner and 49% from three overall. On the season, he's averaging 1.6 makes per game.

Cade Cunningham Over 27.5 Points + Assists versus Cleveland Cavaliers (-113)

FanDuel, 12:45 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Let's try this again. I'm doubling down after missing on a similar bet Tuesday. Cunningham has struggled mightily from the field over the last two games (8-29 FG), but he's due for a bounce-back performance. Cleveland may be without Darius Garland (neck) and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), but even if those guys are available, I like Cunningham to pace Detroit's offense. Before his recent cold streak, Cunningham had surpassed 27.5 points-plus-assists in seven of the Pistons' first 10 games. 

