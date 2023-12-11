NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, December 11

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Tyrese Maxey over 26.5 points versus WAS (-112)

FanDuel, 3pm EST

Ken Crites: I've made solid money this season betting on Washington's terrible backcourt defense. Delon Wright is still out for the Wizards, and he's their only guard that can play D. The Sixers' Joel Embiid is a game-time-decision tonight due to a knee issue. The lowly Wizards seem like a perfect opponent for giving Embiid a rest. Maxey is already averaging 27.1 points per game. Should Embiid sit, or even play fewer minutes than usual, Maxey should get more shot attempts. Maxey is also on a bit of heater – he's averaged 29.6 points over his last five games. Finally, the O/U is a juicy 247. The K-Train is a pedestrian 10-8 this season, so feel free to fade.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 2.5 steals (+108) vs. Jazz

FanDuel, 5:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Jazz commit the most turnovers in the NBA, and they allow the most steals to opposing point guards. I'm shocked we're getting plus money for SGA here. He's averaging 2.8 steals per game and is leading the NBA in deflections per game.