NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, December 11

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
December 11, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Tyrese Maxey over 26.5 points versus WAS (-112)

FanDuel, 3pm EST

Ken Crites: I've made solid money this season betting on Washington's terrible backcourt defense. Delon Wright is still out for the Wizards, and he's their only guard that can play D.  The Sixers' Joel Embiid is a game-time-decision tonight due to a knee issue. The lowly Wizards seem like a perfect opponent for giving Embiid a rest. Maxey is already averaging 27.1 points per game.  Should Embiid sit, or even play fewer minutes than usual, Maxey should get more shot attempts. Maxey is also on a bit of heater – he's averaged 29.6 points over his last five games. Finally, the O/U is a juicy 247.  The K-Train is a pedestrian 10-8 this season, so feel free to fade.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 2.5 steals (+108) vs. Jazz

FanDuel, 5:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Jazz commit the most turnovers in the NBA, and they allow the most steals to opposing point guards. I'm shocked we're getting plus money for SGA here. He's averaging 2.8 steals per game and is leading the NBA in deflections per game.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
