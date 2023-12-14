NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds (-118) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 4:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis has double-digit boards in each of the past five games, and he's gone over this number eight times in 22 appearances. The Kings' implied total is 123 points, and the center is averaging 12.9 boards when Sacramento scores 123+. Plus, the Thunder are allowing the third-most rebounds to centers.

Ivica Zubac over 11.5 points (-135) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Zubac has gone for double-digit points in 10 of the past 11 games, averaging 13.9 points during this stretch. He's also averaging 11.6 points when the Clippers score 118+, which is their implied total tonight. The Warriors are also allowing the third-most points to centers this season and will obviously be without Draymond Green -- a great interior defender.

Trail Blazers -3.5 vs. Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm

Nick Whalen: Look, I know what I'm signing myself up for here, but I like this spot for Portland catching Utah on the second leg of a home/road back-to-back. The Jazz played one of their best games of the season last night, racking up 31 assists on 43 field goals and hitting 16 three-pointers, while the Knicks went just 9-of-39 from deep. The Jazz still only won by four points. Granted, the Knicks are a much better team than the Blazers, but Utah will also be down Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George tonight. Give me Portland to out-race the Jazz at home, especially if even one of Deandre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon (both questionable) plays.

Rudy Gobert O12.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm

Nick Whalen: Gobert burned me earlier in the week by picking up four fouls in 14 minutes against New Orleans, but that was just the third time all season that he's truly had his minutes impacted by foul trouble. Prior to Monday, Gobert had been a machine on the glass, putting up 16.2 boards – with a pair of 20-rebound games – in his last five outings. Entering Thursday night, Dallas ranks 26th in DRB% and 28th in opponents' rebounds per game.