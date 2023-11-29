NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Support a Great Cause
RotoWire is supporting Movember's commitment to men's health all month long, and you can help! Make any donation to Movember, send your receipt to social@rotowire.com, and you'll be entered for a chance to win a free 3-month RotoWire subscription.
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 29, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Jalen Green over 21.5 points (-115) at Nuggets

DraftKings, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Fred VanVleet will miss his first game of the year tonight, and the Rockets will be facing a beat-up Nuggets squad. With FVV off the court, Green sees a +18.8% usage spike and takes 26.6 field-goal attempts and 10.5 free-throw attempts per 36 minutes. Houston is bad on the road, but this is a great chance for Green to have a monster game.

De'Anthony Melton O12.5 points at Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Melton has been one of the best under-the-radar producers in the NBA so far this season, shining as a big-minute, every-night starter since the Sixers shipped James Harden to LA. Melton did go under this number against the Lakers on Monday, but that was a 44-point blowout in which he played just 25 minutes – his fewest in any game since Nov. 2. Prior to that Lakers game, Melton had gone over in seven straight games.

Tyrese Maxey O10.0 REB+AST at Pelicans

PrizePicks, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a pick that our brand new player prop analyzer at RotoWire likes tonight. Maxey has pushed (once) or gone over in 11 of his last 13 games and goes up against a Pelicans team that's particularly prone to giving up assists. The Pels surrender an assist on 56.7 percent of opponents' two-point looks (second-most in NBA) and on 85.9 percent of three-pointers (eighth-most). New Orleans also ranks seventh in the NBA in opponents' assists per 100 possessions (27.0) and is sixth in opponents' rebounds per 100 (45.6).

Jalen Suggs over 12.5 points versus Washington (-110)

DraftKings, 11:30am EST

Ken Crites: Markelle Fultz (knee) is out again for the Magic. When Fultz is off the court, Suggs averages 15.9 points per 36 minutes this season. And the Wizards defense is terrible – they are second-worst in the Association, giving up 124.0 points per game.  Their only defensive-oriented guard, Delon Wright (knee), has been out since the 10th. The rest of Washington's backcourt would give up 70 points to Duke's guards.  Suggs has averaged 14.3 points per contest over his last nine games. Plus, the over/under for this game is a juicy 234.  The K-Train is a modest 8-5 this season, so feel free to fade.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Temperature Check: Who's Hot, Who's Cold
NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Temperature Check: Who's Hot, Who's Cold
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
Yahoo DFS Basketball - Who to Play, Who to Avoid for Wednesday 11/29
Yahoo DFS Basketball - Who to Play, Who to Avoid for Wednesday 11/29
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 29
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, November 28
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, November 28