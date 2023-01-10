NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 10

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a bigger than usual slate for a Tuesday, with seven games on the docket. There are a pair of particularly interesting matchups in the latter portion of the evening with some notable DFS angles in Suns-Warriors and Mavericks-Clippers, where injuries to big names could pave the way for some interesting value options.

Slate Overview

There's a bit of everything when it comes to point spreads Tuesday – three games sport lines of 4.5 points or less, a pair check in at 7.5 and two have spreads as high as 10 points. Notable absences are playing a part; the Suns are especially hurting with their starting backcourt unavailable and Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable, while the Clippers will be down Paul George (hamstring).

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Doncic were to sit out, the usage of the remainder of the starting five would naturally skyrocket, while Spencer Dinwiddie could potentially shift over to point guard and taken primary ball-handling responsibilities.

Joel Embiid, PHI (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid were to sit out a fourth straight game, Montrezl Harrell would be in line for another start and Paul Reed would also likely see extra run off the bench. James Harden, Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton would also be in line for a bump in usage.

Stephen Curry, GSW (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Curry was able to participate fully in Monday's practice and appears to have a solid chance of returning Tuesday, although he could well be in line for a minutes limit if he does suit up.

Paul George, LAC (hamstring): OUT

In George's absence, Kawhi Leonard should enjoy elevated usage, while Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell would be among those to see additional opportunity and potentially enter the starting five.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If Adebayo doesn't suit up, Orlando Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon could handle the majority of center duties.

Tyler Herro, MIA (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

If Herro sits out, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus could be primary beneficiaries.

Other notable injuries:

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): OUT

Chris Paul, PHO (hip): OUT

Kelly Oubre, CHA (hand): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET (calf): OUT

Deandre Ayton, PHO (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Klay Thompson, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Jusuf Nurkic, POR (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Luka Doncic ($12,400), Joel Embiid ($11,600), James Harden ($10,300) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100).

If Doncic is able to overcome his questionable designation, he'll look to build on his 57 FD-point performance in his most recent contest. He also gets a crack at a Clippers team that will be without Paul George's defense. With George available in the first meeting between the teams, Doncic posted 63.3 FD points across 40 minutes.

If Embiid can return from his three-game absence, he'll look to build on a four-game stretch immediately prior where he scored 55.1 to 76.5 FD points. Embiid also scored 54 FD points in his one prior matchup with the Pistons.

Harden has scored 43.9 to 51.7 FD points during Joel Embiid's three-game absence and is averaging 49.4 FD points over his last 14 games overall.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 46.8 to 52.5 FD points in his last three games, and he also tallies of 61.2 and 72 FD points within the last seven contests.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,800)

Ball has scored only 26.4 FD points in his last contest, but he'd put up 47.8 to 58.5 FD points in the prior five games.

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($9,500)

Siakam has demonstrated a ceiling befitting a five-figure salaried player on multiple occasions this season, including tallies of 51 to 75.3 FD points in five of his last 10 contests.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,400)

Curry would naturally be popular were he to be announced as available, although there would likely be concerns about how many minutes he'd log after an extended absence.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,900)

Mitchell's 96.1 FD-point haul was three games ago, but it's still likely fresh in many DFS players' minds. Additionally, the fact Mitchell has seen his salary drop under $9K and is facing his old Jazz squad should also help keep him in plenty of lineups.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($8,400)

Leonard will take the floor without Paul George, a scenario in which he scored 49.8 FD points across 38 minutes against the Hawks on Sunday.

Key Values

Luguentz Dort, OKC at MIA ($5,800)

Dort checks into Tuesday's favorable matchup having averaged 29.2 FD points across his last six games, a sample in which he's averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting a stellar 50.0 percent from three-point range. The talented wing scored 29.6 FD points across 34 minutes in the first meeting versus the Heat on Dec. 14, and Miami comes in allowing an NBA-high 28.5 offensive efficiency rating to small forwards, along with 48.6 percent shooting, including 40.1 percent from behind the arc.

Norman Powell, LAC vs. DAL ($5,400)

Powell boasts a 29.8 percent usage rate and averages 38.1 FD points per 36 minutes with George off the floor, making him a very intriguing value play Tuesday. The veteran wing has 33.2 and 22.6 FD points in the first two games of George's current absence, and he's averaging 25 FD points over his last nine games while shooting 49.0 percent, including 42.1 percent from distance. Powell has eclipsed 30 FD points on three occasions during that span, and he faces a Mavs team that's surrendered the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (24.1) and 40.5 FD points per game to the position. Dallas is also conceding 38.2 percent three-point shooting on the road, the fifth-highest figure in that split.

Duane Washington, PHO at GSW ($4,700)

Washington could draw a start at point guard Tuesday with Chris Paul (hip) and Cameron Payne (foot) both sidelined, and he checks in having scored 25.9 and 26.7 FD points in the last two games in 25 minutes per contest off the bench. Washington also displayed an impressive ceiling back on Dec. 27 against the Grizzlies while scoring 42.8 FD points in just 24 minutes and sports a 35.1 percent usage rate with an average of 39.9 FD points per 36 minutes with Paul, Payne and Devin Bookier off the floor. The Warriors have also allowed the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (29.1) and the fourth-most FD points per game to ones (50.7) on the season, including the most (55.4) in the last seven games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Mikal Bridges, PHO at GSW ($6,200); Victor Oladipo, MIA vs. OKC ($5,700)

