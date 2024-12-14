NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We've reached the semifinal of the Emirates NBA Cup with a somewhat surprising quartet of teams vying for the title. The Thunder were a presumptive favorite, but the Hawks shocked the Knicks and Houston eliminated the Warriors by one point to advance. The first tip-off is a little early at 4:30 p.m. ET, and we have our best endorsements for the two-game slate below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Although several elite players have injury tags, most are expected to play. Giving the projected lineups one last look before game lock would be advisable.

ATL Jalen Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Johnson sustained his ankle injury in the quarterfinals against the Knicks. He's successfully played through a shoulder ailment, but this new injury may force him to miss. De'Andre Hunter ($5,600) is also banged up but expected to play, and he'll likely start if Johnson can't make it.

ELITE PLAYERS

The top options above 10k aren't surprising, and both players could beat 5x value in the critical semifinal games. Question marks in Atlanta's interior make Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) an interesting choice, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) has enjoyed two very productive games against Houston already this season and is a full $1k less. The player pool's limits justify either player, but the slight edge goes to SGA.

We only have five players left in what we would normally consider elite ($8k and above), and Alperen Sengun ($8,900) stands out as the potential first true center off the board. If you aren't taking Alexander, Trae Young ($9,300) and Damian Lillard ($8,800) have to be considered in light of a shallow selection of guards, and Jalen Williams ($8,600) is also viable despite cheaper options available at his position.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC ($7,000) vs. HOU

Hartenstein and Sengun recently faced off, and both centers produced in the interior battle. Sengun had a 20/14 double-double, but Hartenstein matched him with his own 19/13 line. The $1,900 salary differential is pretty massive, especially considering the potential for an identical result. I don't regret the Sengun endorsement, but this looks like an obvious pivot for the position.

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($6,600) @ MIL

The guard scarcity in the pool is palpable, but Daniels works as a cheaper way to fill out the backcourt. He posted 27 DKFP in his last matchup against the Bucks, which is less than we'd like at this salary. He's averaged 31 DKFP over his past four games, which signals his ability to get close to 5x value.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($5,500) vs. ATL

Portis' only game against the Hawks wasn't great, but his game has transformed in recent weeks, averaging an impressive 33.9 DKFP over his last five games. He finished with a 22/10/4 double-double in the quarterfinal against Orlando, so his numbers are trending up.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,200) @ OKC

I would pass on Smith at a higher amount, but he's a fine option as a cost-saving measure with several recent numbers that correlate well with his salary. He posted 24 DKFP against the Thunder recently, but his shot was a little off in the contest. If he can find the bottom of the basket with more frequency, we should see a value-matching number.

Here are some additional value options for the slate, organized by position.

PG/SG Cason Wallace, OKC ($3,900)

SG/SF Amen Thompson, HOU ($5,700)

SF/PF Tari Eason, HOU ($5,000)

C Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($4,300)

