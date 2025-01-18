NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, January 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings' main slate excludes the early game between the Suns and Pistons, leaving us five games to explore as we search for the best DFS options of the day. The first contest tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

ATL Jalen Johnson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

The Hawks are at risk of playing without Johnson for a sixth consecutive game. De'Andre Hunter ($6,400) is probable to play and should be able to help out in the interior.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Guerschon Yabusele (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

If the tags hold, Philly will be without a seasoned center, and I lack confidence in a direct pivot for the position. Kelly Oubre ($5,800) should see a production boost in this scenario.

MIN Donte DiVincenzo (toe) - OUT

DiVincenzo's absence has brought Mike Conley ($3,400) back to the first unit, but I wouldn't expect much here outside of a dart-throw budget play.

ELITE PLAYERS

Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Trae Young ($10,100) are the only players above $10k on the slate, and I think we can safely fade Young based on a lingering rib injury and a difficult matchup. I also believe we can find cheaper avenues for involvement with the Celtics, so we can move on without the two most expensive players.

In the $9k range, Tyrese Maxey ($9,500) is my favorite option, although Anthony Edwards ($9,300) could show promise in a prime-time matchup against the Cavaliers.

At the bottom of the elite pile, Jaylen Brown ($7,900) works as my first Boston option, and we can also expect a decent scoring night from Stephen Curry ($8,800) despite a slightly elevated salary.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,300) @ MIN

I expect Cleveland to bounce back after getting destroyed by the Thunder, but I balked at Donovan Mitchell's salary. Garland sets up as a more reasonable option, and he met or exceeded his teammate's totals frequently this season. A good night beyond the arc is his best avenue for upside. Although Minnesota is a tough test, they're without Donte DiVincenzo, and the team has given up an average of 25.3 DKFP to opposing point guards over the past 10 games.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR ($6,300) vs. HOU

You won't find many players as productive as Sharpe at this salary level. He's been on an impressive tear of production recently, with all facets of his game reflected by solid fantasy totals. His DKFP numbers will occasionally leap past 40, which is more than enough to justify his inclusion.

Myles Turner, IND ($6,000) vs. PHI

The Sixers could be without most of their interior on the road against the Pacers, which is why Turner is my first center off the board in many of my builds. I also can't fault Pascal Siakam ($7,500) as a more expensive option, and the two players are viable as a stack against a Philly squad that could be vulnerable tonight.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($5,800) vs. WAS

The Warriors got back on the right track with a win over Minnesota, and Wiggins is also looking good following a two-game absence. The veteran's salary is too low to ignore right now, as Jonathan Kuminga's absence creates more opportunity for a few players, including Wiggins. He only needs 30 DKFP to be viable, and he's hit or exceeded that number in both games since his return.

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($4,800) @ BOS

Although the Hawks have a tough matchup, they've been running sets with Okongwu and Clint Capela together to offset Jalen Johnson's absence. The scheme could have some success against the Celtics, who don't usually combine Kristaps Porzinigs with Al Horford. Either way, Okongwu has been the best production replacement during Johnson's absence, and his salary will help our bottom line.

Below are some honorable mentions, with one player per position:

PG/SG Jrue Holiday, BOS ($4,800)

SG/SF Buddy Hield, GSW ($4,700)

SF Kyshawn George, WAS ($3,600)

PF/C Naz Reid, MIN ($4,800)

C Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($5,500)

