NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at PHI: Hornets on three-game slide; 76ers 3-9 at home

MIL at CLE: Bucks on three-game win streak; Cavs 14-1 at home

OKC at MIA: Thunder on six-game win streak; Heat 8-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (calf), Tre Mann (back), Brandon Miller (ankle), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (face): Questionable: Caleb Martin (shoulder), Jared McCain (knee): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, Hornets ($9,000) vs. Hornets

Maxey faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Hornets, after he delivered 40 points and racked up 62.8 DK points in their previous clash. He is also averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.5 steals over 11 games since returning from a six-game injury absence and should shine again, as the Hornets are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Bucks

Mitchell is coming off a couple of relatively quiet outings, but he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a solid chance to prosper against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's 10th-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. Mitchell also tallied 30 points in one of his previous encounters with the Bucks this season.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($8,500) vs. Hornets

George is coming off of a season-high 33-point performance in what marked the first of back-to-back meetings with the Hornets. He is averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over four outings since his last missed game and looks to be making steps towards returning to top form. He should be up for another strong display against the Hornets, who are shorthanded on the wing, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.2 percent from the field.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,300) at Heat

Williams is coming off a muted effort but is averaging 20.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Heat, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,100) vs. Thunder

Adebayo is also coming off a modest performance but is averaging 15.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. The big man is up for a chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who, despite being a strong defensive team, also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,300) at Cavaliers

Antetokounmpo scored at least 30 points in each of the last five games, including four with double digits in rebounds, and he also racked up at least three blocks in each of his three most recent outings. Antetokounmpo faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but he mustered a whopping 71.0 DK points in their previous encounter. He is likely to continue riding his current momentum for another big night, especially with the chance to pad his stats on the glass, where the Cavs give up the league's sixth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($6,100) vs. Hornets

Oubre was one rebound shy of a fourth consecutive double-double in his most recent outing and is averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He is up for a good opportunity to shine against the shorthanded Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

Nick Richards, Hornets ($5,100) at 76ers

Richards up for an extended role, while Mark Williams will be sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back. Richards is averaging 12.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over his last five starts, and he could find an advantageous matchup if Joel Embiid is out.

Value Picks

Vasilije Micic, Hornets ($4,000) at 76ers

With LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann sidelined, Micic is back in the spotlight for another start. He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his last five starts, and he should prosper against the 76ers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

Josh Green, Hornets ($4,800) at 76ers

Green topped 20 DK points in three of his last five outings, including a high of 30.5, while averaging 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. He is likely to see extra opportunities while his squad is shorthanded, and he should be able to get his shot going against the 76ers, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Dean Wade, Cavaliers ($3,700) vs. Bucks

Wade is finding his rhythm again, averaging 4.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over six games since returning from a six-game absence. He is likely to find room to pad his stats and get himself in the groove at the foul line against the Bucks, who give up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.