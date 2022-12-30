NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at ORL
Wizards on three-game win streak.
LAL at ATL
Hawks on two-game slide.
PHX at TOR
Raptors on two-game slide.
DET at CHI
Bulls 8-8 at home.
MIN at MIL
Bucks 14-3 at home.
PHI at NOP
Pelicans on four-game win streak.
MIA at DEN
Nuggets 12-3 at home.
POR at GSW
Warriors 15-2 at home.
UTA at SAC
Jazz on two-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable
ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Cole Anthony (suspension), Mo Bamba (suspension), Wendell Carter (suspension), R.J. Hampton (suspension), Gary Harris (suspension), Moritz Wagner (suspension): OUT
LAL - Austin Reaves (ankle), Dennis Schroder (foot), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Probable
LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
ATL - Trae Young (calf): Probable
De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Questionable
Clint Capela (calf): OUT
PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (achilles), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable
Otto Porter (toe): OUT
DET - Marvin Bagley (illness): Questionable
Hamidou Diallo (suspension), Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (concussion), Javonte Green (knee): Probable
Derrick Jones (ankle), Coby White (knee), Patrick Williams (collarbone): Questionable
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
MIL - Jrue Holiday (illness): Doubtful
Khris Middleton (knee): OUT
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): Probable
NOP - Herbert Jones (COVID-19): Questionable
Larry Nance (neck): Doubtful
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable
Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT
DEN - Bruce Brown (ankle), Aaron Gordon (shoulder), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable
Jeff Green (hand): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip), Keon Johnson (illness): OUT
GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (knee), Draymond Green (foot): Probable
JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT
SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,700) at Warriors
Lillard is averaging 29.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 10 games, including five over 50 DK points and a high of 72.5. He should do well against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards.
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,000) at Kings
Clarkson exceeded 35 DK points in three of the last five outings - including two with 39 - while averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He's primed to excel against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($9,100) vs. Pistons
DeRozan is coming off an impressive outing where he posted 42 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks for 71 DK points. He's also averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists through the last 10 games and should continue to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,800) vs. Wizards
Banchero has the opportunity to stand out as Orlando is significantly shorthanded. He's averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals from the last 10 games, including eight with more than 30 DK points and a peak of 48.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,700) at Magic
Porzingis delivered a high of 50 DK points over his last five games while averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4. blocks. He should continue to roll against the Magic, who are extremely depleted in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Timberwolves
Antetokounmpo recorded 84 DK points last time out and is averaging 37.0 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in five games. He finished with 63.5 DK points when he last battled the Timberwolves and should flourish once again since they allow the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game and are missing players up front.
Value Picks
Bol Bol, Magic ($4,800) vs. Wizards
Bol has to step up as the Magic as they're without a couple big men. He's averaging 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds the last 10 games and should benefit from added playing time.
Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,100) at Magic
Hachimura tied his career-high with 30 points in his last appearance. He's also averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists through four outings since returning from a month-long absence. Hachimura should have another chance to shine against the shorthanded Magic.
Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,200) vs. Timberwolves
Connaughton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last 10 games and is up for a third consecutive start with the Bucks still missing some players. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to small forwards.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,500) at Kings
Sexton surpassed 19 DK points and managed a high of 25.5 from three games following two weeks on the sideline. He has a good chance to keep it going against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,400) at Bulls
Burks is up for additional minutes in the absence of Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo. He poured in 32 points during his last outing and is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 10 games.