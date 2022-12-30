NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at ORL

Wizards on three-game win streak.

LAL at ATL

Hawks on two-game slide.

PHX at TOR

Raptors on two-game slide.

DET at CHI

Bulls 8-8 at home.

MIN at MIL

Bucks 14-3 at home.

PHI at NOP

Pelicans on four-game win streak.

MIA at DEN

Nuggets 12-3 at home.

POR at GSW

Warriors 15-2 at home.

UTA at SAC

Jazz on two-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Cole Anthony (suspension), Mo Bamba (suspension), Wendell Carter (suspension), R.J. Hampton (suspension), Gary Harris (suspension), Moritz Wagner (suspension): OUT

LAL - Austin Reaves (ankle), Dennis Schroder (foot), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (calf): Probable

De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Questionable

Clint Capela (calf): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (achilles), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable

Otto Porter (toe): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (illness): Questionable

Hamidou Diallo (suspension), Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (concussion), Javonte Green (knee): Probable

Derrick Jones (ankle), Coby White (knee), Patrick Williams (collarbone): Questionable

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MIL - Jrue Holiday (illness): Doubtful

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): Probable

NOP - Herbert Jones (COVID-19): Questionable

Larry Nance (neck): Doubtful

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable

Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT

DEN - Bruce Brown (ankle), Aaron Gordon (shoulder), Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip), Keon Johnson (illness): OUT

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (knee), Draymond Green (foot): Probable

JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,700) at Warriors

Lillard is averaging 29.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals in the last 10 games, including five over 50 DK points and a high of 72.5. He should do well against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,000) at Kings

Clarkson exceeded 35 DK points in three of the last five outings - including two with 39 - while averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He's primed to excel against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($9,100) vs. Pistons

DeRozan is coming off an impressive outing where he posted 42 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks for 71 DK points. He's also averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists through the last 10 games and should continue to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,800) vs. Wizards

Banchero has the opportunity to stand out as Orlando is significantly shorthanded. He's averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals from the last 10 games, including eight with more than 30 DK points and a peak of 48.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,700) at Magic

Porzingis delivered a high of 50 DK points over his last five games while averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4. blocks. He should continue to roll against the Magic, who are extremely depleted in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Timberwolves

Antetokounmpo recorded 84 DK points last time out and is averaging 37.0 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in five games. He finished with 63.5 DK points when he last battled the Timberwolves and should flourish once again since they allow the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game and are missing players up front.

Value Picks

Bol Bol, Magic ($4,800) vs. Wizards

Bol has to step up as the Magic as they're without a couple big men. He's averaging 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds the last 10 games and should benefit from added playing time.

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,100) at Magic

Hachimura tied his career-high with 30 points in his last appearance. He's also averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists through four outings since returning from a month-long absence. Hachimura should have another chance to shine against the shorthanded Magic.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,200) vs. Timberwolves

Connaughton is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last 10 games and is up for a third consecutive start with the Bucks still missing some players. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to small forwards.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,500) at Kings

Sexton surpassed 19 DK points and managed a high of 25.5 from three games following two weeks on the sideline. He has a good chance to keep it going against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,400) at Bulls

Burks is up for additional minutes in the absence of Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo. He poured in 32 points during his last outing and is averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 10 games.

