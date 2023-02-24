NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at WAS: Knicks are 17-12 on the road.

CLE at ATL: Hawks are 15-12 at home.

MIA at MIL: Bucks have won 12 in a row.

BKN at CHI: Bulls are on a six-game slide.

CHA at MIN: Timberwolves are 20-13 at home.

HOU at GSW: Warriors are 22-7 at home.

OKC at PHX: Suns are 20-10 at home.

SAC at LAC: Clippers are on two-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): Questionable / Evan Fournier (illness): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (knee): Questionable

ATL - John Collins (concussion): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (knee): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist), Pat Connaughton (calf): Doubtful / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable

CHA - Kelly Oubre (hand), Terry Rozier (hand): Probable

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (groin), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): Questionable / Stephen Curry (leg): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable / Kevin Durant (knee), Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($8,300) vs. Rockets

Poole is coming off a relatively quiet outing, where he finished with 27.2 DK points, but he is averaging 25.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists across the last five games. He must continue to fill a major role in the absence of Stephen Curry and should excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Edwards surpassed 50 DK points in four of the previous 10 outings, with a high of 58, while averaging 26.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He faces a great chance to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and allow opponents to hit an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game, while shooting an average of 48 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Kings

Leonard logged more than 50 DK points in five of his last 10 outings, including a high of 65.3, while averaging 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He faces a good opportunity to fill it up against the Kings, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.2 percent from the field.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,500) at Bucks

Butler is averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals over six games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.5. He also generated 49.1 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bucks, and he should be up for an advantageous matchup as Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be sidelined.

Deandre Ayton, Suns ($8,100) vs. Thunder

Ayton went over 45 DK points in four of the last six outings, including a high of 62.2, while averaging 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He should keep up the strong play against the Thunder, who are undersized in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($11,000) at Timberwolves

Ball has been on a roll lately, averaging 23.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.9 steals across the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 69.5. He should continue to thrive against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards and the league's second-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,700) vs. Rockets

Looney exceeded 30 DK points in four consecutive games, as he continues to deliver a strong effort in the paint. He should prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Craig is averaging 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 20 DK points and a high of 30.9. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and third-most free throws per game.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,400) at Hawks

Okoro has a good chance to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to small forwards. He is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 10 games, including three where he topped 25 DK points and a high of 33.1.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Cavaliers

Bogdanovic topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings, including a high of 40.3, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers' backcourt but should find room to get his shot off from long range, as the Cavs allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,200) vs. Knicks

Wright continues to stuff the stat sheet off the bench, averaging 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals through five games, including a high of 32.9 DK points in the most recent outing. He should also have a chance to see his shot fall from long range, as the Knicks up give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

