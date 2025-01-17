NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at BOS: Magic 9-12 on road; Celtics 14-7 at home

MIN at NYK: Timberwolves 11-10 on road; Knicks 13-7 at home

DEN at MIA: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game slide

TOR at MIL: Raptors on two-game win streak; Bucks 13-7 at home

UTA at NOP: Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games; Pelicans on two-game win streak

CHA at CHI: Hornets 2-8 last 10 games; Bulls on three-game slide

OKC at DAL: Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games; Mavericks on three-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Goga Bitadze (concussion), Jalen Suggs (back): OUT

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb): Questionable

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Nikola Jokic (elbow): Questionable

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (hand): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (groin): OUT

MIL - Andre Jackson (hip): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (hip), Walker Kessler (rest), Lauri Markkanen (back): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Yves Missi (illness): OUT

CHA - Brandon Miller (wrist): Questionable

CHI - Josh Giddey (hip): Questionable

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (calf): OUT

DAL - Kyrie Irving (back): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans ($8,200) vs. Jazz

Murray is coming off his first 30-point game of the season and is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five outings, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($7,500) at Pelicans

Sexton sat out the last game for rest, but he reached the 20-point mark in each of his last five appearances, averaging 21.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span. He will have to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should find room to put up solid numbers against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,900) at Bucks

Barrett turned in 51.5 DK points in the last game, as he helped lead the Raptors to an impressive win over the Celtics on Wednesday. He is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, and he should do well against the Bucks, after he amassed 46.3 DK points in their previous encounter.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,000) at Mavericks

Williams surpassed 44 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 52.3, while averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Mavericks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,600) vs. Jazz

Williamson sat out the last game for rest, but is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals over three appearances since returning from an almost two-month absence. He faces a good chance to stay on track with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Raptors

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 70 DK points. He also finished with 46.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Raptors, and he should stand out again, as they are giving up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage, and the league's most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,300) vs. Raptors

Portis is averaging 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, including seven with more than 25 DK points and a high of 42.8. He should rack up solid numbers against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points in the paint, and the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($6,800) at Bulls

Williams poured in a season-high 31 points in the last game and is averaging 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks across the last five outings, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Magic

Holiday is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals over eight games since returning from a three-game absence. He finished with 34.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic, and he should enjoy a favorable matchup in the absence of Jalen Suggs.

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Raptors

Middleton is likely to come off the bench for a fifth straight appearance, after averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over his last four outings. He is likely to thrive against the Raptors, who are struggling defensively and allowing the league's fourth-most points per game.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($4,800) at Pelicans

Sensabaugh got right back on track after a two-game absence, averaging 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the two most recent outings. He has a good opportunity to shine while his squad is shorthanded, and he should accumulate solid numbers against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.