NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 20

Dan Bruno 
January 20, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at ORL 
Pelicans 9-13 on the road.
NYK at ATL
Hawks on four-game win streak. 
GSW at CLE
Cavs 19-4 at home. 
MIA at DAL 
Mavs on three-game slide. 
LAC at SAS
Clippers 10-13 on the road.
IND at DEN 
Nuggets on eight-game win streak. 
BKN at UTA
Nets on four-game slide. 
MEM at LAL 
Grizzlies on 11-game win streak. 
OKC at SAC
Kings on five-game win streak. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

NOP - Herbert Jones (back), Naji Marshall (toe): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT    

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable   

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Trae Young (ankle): Questionable

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (leg): Questionable   

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Doubtful 

MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT     

DAL - Tim Hardaway (ankle): Probable
Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT   

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), John Wall (abdomen): OUT  

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT  

DEN - Jamal Murray (foot): Probable 

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT  

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable 
Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT  

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT   

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (illness): Questionable 

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) at Kings

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 40 DK points in nine of 10 games with a high of 62 while averaging 27.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing. He should keep rolling against the Kings, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,700) at Kings

Giddey topped 50 DK points in three of the last five while peaking at 55.3. He also averages 21.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists and offers a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Kings as they give up the league's ninth-most points to shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,500) vs. Nets

Markkanen exceeded 50 DK points in six of his last 10 appearances while averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He has an advantageous matchup against the Nets, who allow the league's eighth-most free throws and are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,300) at Mavericks

Butler is averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across five games, with a high of 62.8 DK points. He should find an opportunity to stand out against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and give up the ninth-most free throws. 

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) at Mavericks

Adebayo went over 50 DK points four times - including a high of 61.3 - through 10 games while averaging 23.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavs, who give up the second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers and are also depleted in the frontcourt. 

Expected Chalk 

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,600) at Lakers 

Morant registered more than 45 DK points in seven of the last 10 outings while averaging 28.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game as the Grizzlies have remained undefeated. He should do well against the Lakers since they give up the sixth-most points in the paint and a league-high average of 27.0 points to point guards.

Value Picks

Bones Hyland, Nuggets ($4,300) vs. Pacers

Hyland is averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 10 games, with a high of 34 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the 10th-most three-pointers per game. 

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,800) at Magic 

Murphy surpassed 17 DK points in seven of the last 10 with a high of 32 twice. He has a good chance to prosper against the Magic as they allow the eighth-most three-pointers. 

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Lakers 

Brooks is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 appearances, with a peak of 39.8 DK points. He should have plenty of opportunity to flourish offensively against the Lakers since they give up the league's fourth-most points per game. 

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,800) vs. Nets

Vanderbilt reached a high of 40 DK points while averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 10 games. He should be up for added playing time in the absence of Kelly Olynyk, and should do well against the Nets and their D that allows the fourth-most offensive rebounds. 

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($3,800) vs. Warriors 

Love is averaging 4.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games, but should be up for more against the Warriors as they give up the league's fifth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
